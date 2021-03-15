Fortnite Season 6 Start Time: When Does the New Season Start?

What time does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 start? The Zero Point grows more and more unstable by the day, and Season 5 is coming to a close very soon. Things are heating up in the Fortnite storyline, and Epic Games has announced an all-new single-player event called the Zero Crisis Finale that will kick off the new season. This is one of the most exciting updates for Fortnite in a long time, so players won’t want to miss it. Here’s when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 starts.

What Time Does Fortnite Season 6 Start?

Fortnite Season 6 will begin on March 16 at 1 AM PT/4 AM ET. The game’s servers will be taken offline at 12 AM ET to prepare for the update. This is much earlier than usual, so Chapter 2 Season 6 will become available sooner than past seasons.

Epic Games has not officially announced the start time for Season 6, but the Zero Crisis Finale cinematic is scheduled to premiere on YouTube on Tuesday, March 16 at 1 AM ET/4 AM ET. Epic has stated that this premiere will kick off the new season, so it’s likely that the servers will be live shortly after this video ends. Either way, downtime begins at 12 AM ET and it usually only takes a few hours for the game to come back online, so there should only be a short wait after the Zero Crisis Finale cinematic premieres if there’s even a wait at all.

However, Epic Games has stated that the update will become available for download at different times for each platform and that this season’s update will be larger than usual. The game won’t be playable until the latest update is installed, so you should keep checking for that download if you want to play as soon as Season 6 begins.

If you can’t be there when the servers go offline, then there’s no need to worry. There isn’t a live event to close off the season this time. Instead, there’s a single-player mission called the Zero Crisis Finale that will be playable as soon as you log in for the first time during Season 6. Even if you don’t play the new season until next month, you will still be able to experience Agent Jones’ mission for yourself. Of course, there’s still the Zero Crisis Finale cinematic premiere for those of you who want a communal live event. The cinematic will reveal the theme for the new season and likely lead directly into the playable event, so you won’t want to miss it.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Chapter 2 Season 6 will kick off with the Zero Crisis Finale on March 16.

- This article was updated on:March 15th, 2021