Fortnite Zero Crisis Finale: How to Play the Event

The Zero Crisis Finale event is nearly here in Fortnite, and you’re not going to want to miss this. Fortnite Season 5 is coming to a close in a few days, and it looks like Season 6 will be drastically different from what players are used to. The new season begins with a single-player event called the Zero Crisis Finale, and this event will take players through the dramatic conclusion of Agent Jones’ mission. Fortnite has never done a single-player event before, and things will work a little bit differently this time with this new event. Here’s what you need to know about the Zero Crisis Finale.

How to Play the Zero Crisis Finale

To play the Zero Crisis Finale event in Fortnite, all you have to do is log into the game after Season 6 begins on March 16. This event is the conclusion of Agent Jones’ mission, and the aftermath will have drastic effects on the game. However, there will likely be a new trailer that debuts when Season 5 comes to a close, so stay tuned to Fortnite in the next few days so you don’t miss any new content.

Surprisingly, the Zero Crisis Finale is a single-player event. All of Fortnite’s biggest events leading up to this point have been social experiences where you can watch everything with a full lobby of players, but it looks like the game is leaning harder into the story elements in this next season. This is great for most players because you can experience the event whenever you first log in during Season 6. You don’t have to worry about missing anything or being late.

Fortnite Zero Crisis Trailer

Epic Games has released a teaser trailer featuring Agent Jones, and you can check it out below.

According to Agent Jones, the Zero Point has become increasingly unstable throughout the course of the season, and now it threatens to destroy reality itself. During Season 5, Agent Jones has been traveling to several different realities to recruit allies and bring them to the island. This is why Fortnite has seen an influx of crossover characters like Master Chief, Predator, Kratos, and many more. Agent Jones would always release a reality log transmission when he found a new ally, but his latest reality log sounds a lot more grim.

“Reality log… does it even matter? What’s the point of recording these logs if you’re not going to listen? We’ve lost control of the Zero Point, do you get what that means? You must not because you’re doing nothing. I’ve dedicated my life to the Order! I’ve given everything! And for what? To just sit back and watch reality end? That’s not who we are. At least it’s not who I am. Not anymore.”

The Zero Point is the reason behind all the reality-bending shenanigans on the Fortnite island, being at the heart of most of the game’s live events. It’s the reason the old map is gone, and it’s the reason why all these new characters have been showing up in the game recently. If it’s this unstable, something big is happening in Season 6. The Zero Crisis Finale will be available right as the new season starts on March 16.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.