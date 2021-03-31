Fortnite Stealthy Stronghold Anomaly: How to Investigate an Anomaly Detected in Stealthy Stronghold

One of the new challenges in Fortnite Season 6 requires you to investigate an anomaly discovered in Stealthy Stronghold. Just like the many other anomalies that came before it, this challenge will reward you with a brand-new style for Agent Jones as long as you have the Season 6 Battle Pass. There are many more anomalies to discover throughout the season, and you’ll unlock more anomaly challenges as you level up the Battle Pass. Here’s where to investigate an anomaly detected in Stealthy Stronghold.

Where to Investigate an Anomaly Detected in Stealthy Stronghold

The anomaly is located just east of the center of Stealthy Stronghold. Once you reach the correct location, a glowing butterfly will appear just like the previous anomalies for this season.

Once you find the butterfly, all you have to do is follow it around the area. It goes much further than previous butterflies, but there is no puzzle or challenge to complete this time. It will lead you to a mound of dirt. Use your pickaxe to dig up the shard and complete the challenge.

Because Stealthy Stronghold isn’t a very popular drop spot, there shouldn’t be too many players in the area to give you any trouble. Keep an eye out for any wildlife, though. Wolves spawn in the area pretty regularly, and the new Raptors can show up as well.

If you’ve made enough progress on the Season 6 Battle Pass, then there aren’t too many anomaly challenges left for you to complete. If you’ve been putting them off, however, check out our guides for the Lazy Lake anomaly, the Shark Island Anomaly, and the Catty Corner anomaly. Unlike the Stealthy Stronghold challenge, those three feature small puzzles that you have to complete before you can get the shard you need.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.