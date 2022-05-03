Fortnite Stormtrooper Locations: How to Complete a Bounty From a Stormtrooper

Stormtroopers have arrived on the Fortnite island to celebrate Star Wars Day, and there are several new challenges involving them. They patrol certain areas of the map like normal NPCs, and they sell special Star Wars gear like the new Mythic-rarity E-11 Blaster Rifle. Because there are so many quests involving them, there are sure to be plenty of players swarming their spawn locations. Be careful when approaching them. Here’s where to find Stormtroopers in Fortnite.

Fortnite Stormtrooper Locations

Stormtroopers can be found at Stormtrooper Checkpoints. There are three of them on the island, and you can see their locations below.

At the intersection north of Greasy Grove

Along the road between Coney Crossroads and Sleepy Sound

Along the road between Chonker’s Speedway and The Joneses

You can also see their locations marked on the map below.

Stormtroopers are not hostile unless you shoot at them first. If you speak to them, you can spend 100 Gold Bars to buy an E-11 Blaster Rifle. This weapon has unlimited ammo and deals 30 damage per shot, making it a great weapon to use in the new Zero Build mode. It can also be found as normal loot during the Star Wars Day event, but Stormtroopers offer a guaranteed way to get the blaster.

Because Stormtrooper Checkpoints are central to all of the new Star Wars Day challenges (and there are only 3 of them in total), they’re going to be very busy zones throughout the next two weeks. Make sure you’re prepared if you decide to land at one of them. Landing at a Stormtrooper Checkpoint and placing in the top 25 is a Star Wars challenge though, so you’ll have to dive into the chaos eventually if you want the new Empire Banner.

Alongside the new Star Wars content, the latest Fortnite update added a ton of additional new content. The newest Resistance Quests are now live tasking players with hacking IO servers and collecting files from a white filing cabinet. Also, new Omni Chips are available to collect, and there’s a new Crew Pack available for Fortnite Crew subscribers.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.