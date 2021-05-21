Fortnite Street Shadows Bundle: How to Get the Free Shadow Ruby Skin

The Street Shadows Challenge Pack is now available in Fortnite, offering players a free Shadow Ruby skin and other cosmetic rewards. To get the skin and other items, you just have to complete a few easy challenges. This pack is currently only available on PC. There’s no word if it will come to other platforms, but if you unlock the skin on PC, you can use it on PS4, Xbox, Switch, or any other platform. Here’s how to get the free Street Shadows Challenge Pack in Fortnite.

How to Get the Shadow Ruby Skin in Fortnite

To get the Shadow Ruby skin, you have to get the Street Shadows Challenge Pack from the Item Shop. This bundle can be found in the Limited Time Offers section of the store, and you can claim it for free. This bundle contains four items, but you have to complete challenges to unlock each of them. Here are all the Street Shadows challenges and rewards.

Blackout Bag Back Bling – Play with friends (5)

– Play with friends (5) Sky Shadow Glider – Outlast opponents (500)

– Outlast opponents (500) Shadow Slicer Pickaxe – Deal damage to opponents (1000)

– Deal damage to opponents (1000) Ruby Shadows Skin – Complete Ruby Shadows quests (3)

To get the Ruby Shadows skin, you have to complete all three Stree Shadows challenges. Once you obtain, the Back Bling, Glider, and Pickaxe, you’ll automatically obtain the Shadow Ruby skin. The first challenge is easy enough, only requiring you to play with friends. The other two challenges can be finished just by playing the game normally, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to get them done. To outlast opponents, all you have to do is survive longer than other players, which is already the main goal of the game. Dealing damage to opponents is pretty self-explanatory, but you can always jump into Team Rumble to get this one done much faster.

As stated above, the Shadow Ruby skin and other Street Shadows items can only be obtained on PC. The bundle can only be claimed on the PC Item Shop, but you can use the items on other platforms once you unlock them. The challenges are only available until June 17 as well, which is just a few days after the season ends. It may seem like there’s a lot of time now, but you should still try and get these done as soon as possible so you’re not scrambling to get them done while also trying to get the rest of the Season 6 challenges finished before Season 7 begins.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.