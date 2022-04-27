Fortnite Target Designator Locations: Where to Set Up Laser Target Designators to Help Loopers Focus Fire

The Week 6 Resistance quests are now live in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and this week’s final challenge requires players to set up laser target designators to help Loopers focus fire. This is a relatively straightforward quest that continues the war storyline between the IO and the Seven, who have been battling for control of the island throughout this season. You have to place 3 laser target designators in order to complete this challenge, and there are only 3 spots where you can do so. Thankfully, all 3 spots are in the same general area, so you can get this quest done in one match. Here’s where to set up laser target designators in Fortnite.

Where to Set Up Laser Target Designators in Fortnite

There are 3 laser target designators located in the northwest section of the map. They can be found at the following locations:

Along the road north of Command Cavern

At the campsite to the south of The Fortress

Along the shore of Loot Lake to the west of Coney Crossroads.

You can also see their locations on the map below.

Once you arrive at the specified locations, you’ll see an outline of the laser target designators where you’re supposed to place them. All you have to do is approach them and interact with them in order to place them. Once you set up all 3, you’ll complete the quest and earn 23,000 XP for the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass.

There are plenty of other quests to take care of this week, such as securing a dead drop or setting up recon cameras, so there’s still a lot to do after finishing this challenge. On top of that, the next set of Omni Chips has appeared on the island, so you can collect those to further customize this season’s special pickaxe. You also can’t forget about the Prowler quests, which unlock the fan-favorite Marvel character upon completion.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.