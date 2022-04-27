Fortnite Week 6 Omni Chip Locations: Tumbledown Temple, Seven Outpost, and Cripsy Crater

As you start a new week in Fortnite, you’ll be on the hunt for plenty of new things to do. You can take on weekly challenges, that will put your skills to the test, or make you search out new things to do to help out The Seven in their quest to stop the IO Forces from doing their dastardly deeds.

Or, if you’re looking for ways to benefit yourself and your new Omni Sword from the Battle Pass, you’ll be able to search for Omni Chips, which can be used to change the color, sound, and look of your new Harvesting Tool. However, the location of these chips changes each week, so you’ll need to be on the lookout for where they are now. Thankfully, we are here to help you out, as we will dive into where you can find Week 6’s Omni Chips! Let’s get off of the Battle Bus and see where we need to go!

Fortnite – Seven Outpost II Locations

If you’re searching in the Seven Outpost II location on the map, you’ll find all three Omni Chips are pretty close to one another. You’ll be able to knock this out pretty quickly, especially since two of them are practically right next to one another.

The first Omni Chip can be found on the descent of the large hill to the east, and you’ll find it on the trail, heading towards the Village that lays below.

The second Omni Chip is found in the village, on the bridge that connects the two buildings. You’ll be able to mantle up onto the bridge and spot it quickly.

The third Omni Chip is found inside the western building, in the room that is under the bridge, and you’ll spot it directly in the middle room of this location. After that, you’ll have found and claimed all three Omni Chips in this location! Let’s move on to the next spot, the Crispy Crater!

Crispy Crater – Omni Chip Locations

This one almost feels like cheating, as all three of the Omni Chips are within a small radius of one another. You’ll find three large craters on the outside of Greasy Grove. Head southeast, and you’ll be sure to see them, surrounded by all sorts of rubble and debris. All you’ll need to do to get these three is visit all of the large craters, where you will spot an Omni Chip inside.

Once you have claimed all three of these, we’ll head to this week’s final location, Tumbledown Temple!

Fortnite – Tumbledown Temple Omni Chips

The final set of Omni Chips that we are going to be searching for is going to be in Tumbledown Temple, where you’ll find three more to finish everything off for the week.

Once you have made your way to the general area, you’ll want to check the entrance tunnel to the west, where you’ll find your first Omni Chip on the way heading towards the stairs.

Once you have claimed this one, you’ll want to start to scale the temple, where you’ll make your way up to the top to find the second Omni Chip, almost smack dab right in the middle of it.

After this, jump off of the side, and head towards the south of the complex, where you’ll spot a small room with a few Loot Chests inside. Here, you will find your final Omni Chip to finish off this weeks quest in full!

And there we have it, all of the Omni Chips for Week 6 at your fingertips! Keep your eyes peeled at the beginning of the week for Week 7’s guides on where to find them!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.