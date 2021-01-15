Update 3.00 has been released for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is a surprise update that follows the huge 15.20 patch that dropped earlier this week. As such, it only contains a few small bug fixes and addresses specific issues in certain modes. The last update added Predator challenges, the new Lever Action Shotgun, an all-new Exotic weapon, and much more, but htis update is focused more on minor issues. There are changes in every Fortnite game mode, including Battle Royale, Creative, and Save the World. Here’s everything new with Fortnite update 3.00.

Fortnite Update 3.00 Patch Notes

Battle Royale Bars in competitive playlists appear to overwrite total Bars.

Creative “Devices” and “Prefabs” tabs are swapped when viewing the Creative Inventory

Save the World Eliminating Takers doesn’t count towards Ventures quest.



This update fixes a few specific bugs in some game modes. Competitive Battle Royale players were experiencing an issue where their Bar totals would display incorrectly, and that bug has now been fixed. For Creative players, the Devices and Prefabs tabs have been swapped in the inventory. It’s a small change, but a welcome one. Finally, an issue has been addressed in Save the World where Taker eliminations wouldn’t count towards the Ventures quest.

This update comes after the big 15.20 patch that released just a few days ago, which added a ton of new content to Fortnite. A new Lever Action Shotgun has been added to the game to provide an alternative to fans who were missing the Pump, the Dual Pistols are back in an all-new Exotic form, and the Predator is officially on the way to the island. There’s a lot coming up for Fortnite fans, so expect more content updates in the coming weeks.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Fortnite Trello board.