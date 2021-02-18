Update 3.05 has arrived for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is just a small maintenance patch that addresses some specific issues related to party matchmaking in Creative, so don’t expect any major new additions or changes. The previous Fortnite update added a new weapon and changed a lot of other things, so there’s still plenty of new content to check out anyway. This update is slowly rolling out across most platforms, but certain consoles will not receive the patch until a later date. Epic Games hasn’t disclosed this date yet, but it should be fairly soon. Here’s everything new with Fortnite update 3.05.

Fortnite Update 3.05 Patch Notes

There are currently no official detailed patch notes for this update, but Epic Games has tweeted general details about this update so we know what to expect.

We’ve begun to deploy a maintenance patch on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Android to address party matchmaking issues in Creative mode.

You will be prompted to download the patch at the end of your match or when launching the game. No server downtime will be required.

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch will receive this patch at a later time.

This update is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Android. It will become available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch at a later time. There is no server downtime for this update, and you will be prompted to download and install the patch at the end of your next match if you’re currently playing the game. Otherwise, you’ll have to download it the next time you boot up Fortnite.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Fortnite Status Twitter page.