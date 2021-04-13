Update 3.13 has arrived for Fortnite and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Epic Games already released update 3.12 last week, but now an even newer patch has been released for the free-to-play video game. The update that has been released today comes with some nice new content that you can enjoy.

If you are playing the game on PS4, the update is version number 3.13. On the PS5 version of the game, it’s update version number 01.000.023. Officially, Epic Games themselves is calling this update version number 16.20.

On PS4 and PS5, the size of the patch is 3 GB and 2.91 GB respectively. The Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S patch sizes are 2 GB and 2.8 GB. We’re not sure what the sizes are on PC and Android, but the size will vary depending on the system that you own.

While full patch notes have not been posted yet, Epic Games uploaded some small notes via Twitter. You can read what they posted about the update below.

Fortnite Update 3.13 Patch Notes

Trick out your ride with new wheels

Sharpen those bow skills and focus up for a special Duos Cup

50-player matchmaking in Creative

If more patch notes are released for Fortnite, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as possible. The game is out now and free to play on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Android.