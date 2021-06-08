Update 3.18 has arrived for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

If you have the PS4 version of the game, the update number is 3.18 and the file size is 4.37 GB. The version number for the patch is 01.000.029 if you own the game on PS5. Officially, this update is known as patch Chapter 2 Season 7 (v17.00).

As this is adding a new season to the update, the patch size will be bigger than most. Make sure you have enough space on your hard drive before you download and install this update.

Only bug fixes have been announced for the update so far. More content will be announced once the update is rolled out to more people later today.

Fortnite Update 3.18 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

Xbox Players Unable to Re-subscribe to Fortnite Crew

Shanty for a Squad Emote out of sync when joining already-singing players.

Unable to equip cape Back Blings on Rebirth Raven’s Rachel Roth Style.

Asset memory size not showing in pre-place mode on XL Islands.

As we reported earlier, Superman has been added as a new skin in the game. Another skin that people can get is the character of Rick from the Rick and Morty cartoon series.

We will update this post as soon as possible if more patch notes are revealed later today. Fortnite is available now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Android platforms.