Fortnite Update v14.30 Patch Notes

A new Fortnite update is here, and here are all the changes and fixes you can expect with this patch. Fortnite update v14.30 brings an all-new LTM called Rally Royale as well as a brand-new tournament called the Marvel Knockout Super Series. This tournament is comprised of four cups, the first of which will be available later this week. The highest performing teams from this cup will get the new Daredevil skin for free before it hits the item shop for everyone else, so give it a shot if you’re a Marvel fan. Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite update v14.30

Fortnite v14.30 Patch Notes

Rally Royale LTM Rally Royale is a new fast-paced LTM where you’ll need speed and wit to take home the victory. Collect tickets to unlock the finish line, get there quick, or get left in the dust.

Marvel Knockout Super Series Assemble the squad and put your super-powered skills to the test in these Marvel Knockout tournaments,” the patch notes say. “The first cup on Wednesday, October 14, celebrates the Man Without Fear himself.

Loot Pool Update Galactus’ growing presence is scrambling the loot machines. Combat Shotguns are now more effective at all ranges! Give us your feedback and be on the lookout for new super-powers rotating into the mix.



These patch notes are courtesy of FNLeaksandInfo on Twitter, who usually posts the update notes before patches go live.

The new Rally Royale LTM will be available later this week, and the Marvel Knockout Super Series is set to begin with the Daredevil Cup on Wednesday, October 14. Combat Shotguns are receiving a range buff with this patch, and Epic Games has hinted at new Marvel super-powers being added to the game soon. Keep an eye out for new Mythics.

Fortnite v14.30 will be available on October 13. Downtime for the update is scheduled for 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC).