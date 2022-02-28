Fortnite v19.40 Update: Early Patch Notes, Release Time, Downtime

Fortnite v19.40 update is just around the corner and it is bringing a ton of new elements and improvements to the game. Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite has been a revitalizing time for Fortnite, bringing Tilted Towers back and new things like the slide and the weather system. Though we aren’t due for Season 3 until mid-March, here is everything you need to know about the v19.40 update coming to Fortnite.

Fortnite v19.40 Update Patch Notes

Whether your cup of Joe is Battle Royal, Creative, or Save the World, Fortnite is getting an update in all of its categories. Here are some of the biggest updates coming to Fortnite with the v19.40 update:

The Tac Shotgun returns

New Tournaments like the Xbox Cup and Trios Cash Cup

Kevin’s Floating Island in Creative

Ball Spawner in Creative

Birthday-themed Quests and Heroes in Save the World including Birthday Brigade Jonesy

Fixed bugs and improved gameplay, performance, audio, and UI across the board

The full list of everything coming with the v19.40 update can be found on the Epic Games website. Here are just some of the issues you can expect to be ironed out in the new Fortnite update:

Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle now has reduced zoom while scoped

Combat Shotgun nerf

Players will now automatically pick up a consumable if it is already in their inventory and not maxed out

Improved server performance of Zipline

Improved enemy footstep volume consistency, and changed volume falloff to logarithmic to make the sound diminish more naturally

Unmanned vehicles will no longer phase through objects

Upgrading the Gammatron 9000 from epic to legendary rarity now works correctly

Fixed a bug in which a Launch Pad couldn’t be destroyed by a pickaxe

Fortnite v19.40 Release Time and Downtime

The Fortnite v19.10 update will be released on Tuesday, March 1st. Downtime will begin at 1:00 AM PT/4:00 AM ET and matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before that at 12:30 AM PT/3:30 AM PT.

Prepare to Swing into the v19.40 update scheduled for release on March 1st. Downtime will begin at 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes before. pic.twitter.com/w4reKqLeum — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 28, 2022

While there is no official news on how long the downtime will last, it usually lasts for a couple of hours. Before you’re able to jump back in and enjoy the new update, you’ll need to anticipate the couple of hours downtime could take. Once downtime is over, you’ll need to download the new patch which shouldn’t be that large. And with that, you’re off to the races with the new Fortnite v19.40 update.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.