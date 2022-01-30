Dance for Llana at a Vending Machine for 5 seconds is one of the new weekly challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, bringing back vending machines to the game. Currently, you can come across two different types of these vending machines in battle royale mode. The first one is Weapon-O-Matics which will provide you with guns while Mending Machines promise recovery items to boost HP or shields. Llana is the character who appears on the screens of the vending machines and you have to dance for Llana for 5 seconds or more. Here’s a Fortnite guide to completing dance for Llana at a vending machine for 5 seconds in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Vending Machine Locations: How to Dance for Llana at a Vending Machine for 5 Seconds

​Fortnite vending machines are scattered all across the island and you can visit either of the two vending machines to complete the challenge. The Weapon-O-Matics vending machines can be found near the Sanctuary area, Rocky Reels, The Daily Bugle. While Mending Machines are primarily found near Fortnite gas pumps at fuel stations. A vending machine icon with either a gun or a cross icon will start to appear as you get close to the location and be seeable through walls to highlight where to go.

However, do keep in mind that Fortnite vending machines can be destroyed so if you arrive at a marked location and you can find one, then someone may have destroyed it. You can take a look at the tweet below for all the vending machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

The #Fortnite Week 8 Challenges go LIVE in 60 min (9 AM ET / 2 PM UK)! Let me give you some location maps with:

– Klomberries

– Vending Machines

– NPC Haven, Shanta & Galactico Full quest guide: https://t.co/SmxdmUvuc4 … and of course I'll start STREAM once they come out! 👀 pic.twitter.com/nL1CQJqqTW — RutgerK (@RutgerK_) January 27, 2022

Once you reach the location simply stand in front of the vending machine and click on any dance emote from the emote wheel, this will earn you a compliment from Llana and end this quest. While at the location, you can even get yourself something from these Fortnite vending machines by simply approaching them and interacting with the machine. You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 8 challenges below:

Talk to Island Nomad, ExoSuit, or Galactico (0/1)

Eliminate an opponent in Tilted Towers (0/1)

Restore shields by consuming Butter Berries (0/40)

Destroy structures by knocking down Timber Pines (0/10)

Glide for 60 meters after launching from a Klombo’s blowhole (0/60)

Dance for Llana at a Vending for 5 seconds (0/1)

Take Pizza Slices from a Pizza Party item (0/2)

Deal explosive damage (0/400)

Spend bars (0/200)

