Fortnite: Where to Destroy Spooky TV Sets

A new set of foreshadowing challenges is now live in Fortnite, and this week players are tasked with destroying spooky TV sets scattered across the island. Just like the foreshadowing quests that came before it, this quest teases the theme of Season 7, which begins later this month. Even though aliens have already started to appear in some Fortnite matches, the spooky TV sets warn of their full arrival next season. Here’s where to find and destroy spooky TV sets in Fortnite.

Where to Find Spooky TV Sets in Fortnite

While you only need to destroy five spooky TV sets to complete the challenge, there are actually seven of them in total. Each of their locations is listed below.

On an island northeast of Cragy Cliffs

On a hill near the coast west of Sweaty Sands

Near some trees northeast of Holly Hedges

On a hill west of Dirty Docks

On a hill west of Lazy Lake

Near a large tree south of Slupry Swamp

On a snowy mountain South of Catty Corner

If you’re having trouble finding them, you can see the Spooky TV set locations marked on the map above. You don’t need to destroy all five in a single match to complete this challenge, so you can just drop at each location at the beginning of a match and get it out of the way without much hassle. You can also finish this challenge in Team Rumble, which makes things a lot easier because you’ll have plenty of materials and be able to use your glider in that mode. When you come across one of the TV sets, just hit it with your pickaxe a few times to destroy it.

The spooky TV sets are a part of the foreshadowing quests which have started to show up over the past few weeks. The first two involved investigating a downed black helicopter and finding damaged telescopes, teasing an incoming threat that will likely be the main focus of Season 7. Now that the spooky TV sets have popped up on the island, it’s clear something big is on the way for next season. We know the threat will be aliens because abductions have started taking place at Risky Reels and other locations, but the full extent of the alien invasion is likely being held for the beginning of Season 7. The supposed sci-fi theme of the next Fortnite season is a far cry from the primal theme of Season 6, so it should provide a nice breath of fresh air for players. Season 6 is scheduled to end on June 7, so there are only a few days left to clean up any challenges you may have missed.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.