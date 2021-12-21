Fortnite Winterfest 2021 Guide: Challenges and Rewards Explained

Winterfest 2021 is one of the grandest holiday events Fortnite has ever had and includes a ton of free gifts as well as new challenges and quests. The Fortnite Winterfest 2021 started on December 16 and will run until January 6, 2022. Epic Games is giving away free presents each day to everyone who logs into the game during the winter event. There are even event-exclusive challenges that will keep you busy throughout the holiday season.

Here are all the challenges and rewards coming with this year’s Fortnite Winterfest 2021.

All Fortnite Winterfest 2021 Challenges

There are a total of 15 Winterfest challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and are fairly straightforward and quick to perform. These challenges will also allow you to earn XP, which can help in leveling up the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass tiers. Here are all the challenges in Fortnite WinterFest 2021 event:

Warm yourself at the Yule Log in the Cozy Lodge (1)

Deal damage to opponents with Snowball Launcher (50)

Collect Toy Biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound (3)

Travel while having icy feet (200)

Fly with a chicken (200)

Dance for three seconds at Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop (2)

Ram a snowman with a vehicle (1)

Use a Holiday Presents! Item (1)

Search a treasure chest under a holiday tree (1)

Eat food in a single match (5)

Hide for 10 seconds as a Sneaky Snowman within 25m of an opponent (10)

Light a campfire while having icy feet (1)

Travel 1,000 meters on a Crackshot Quadcrasher (1000)

Destroy holiday decorations (10)

Give an opponent icy feet with a Chiller Grenade (1)

❄️ Winterfest 2021 Present Guide Want a specific present? follow the number guide below to know ahead of time what it is you're unboxing! Frozen Peely is a frozen present so it's not included in this image. Thanks @MattTheo_ for helping me confirm this image is accurate! pic.twitter.com/igr48QHwBG — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 16, 2021

Once you complete seven Winterfest Quests and you’ll earn yourself the Snowmando Board Glider. After completing 10 quests you will be rewarded with the Frosty Back Bling.

All Fortnite Winterfest 2021 Rewards

There are loads of rewards up for grabs during the 14 days long Fortnite Winterfest 2021 event. You can head over to Crackshot’s Cabin and meet Sgt. Winter inside to unlock a Winterfest gift. Sgt. Winter will welcome you with thematic cosmetic items exclusive to the event. Every gift contains a different cosmetic reward. Here are all the presents you can get during the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 event.

Presents Rewards Biggest Orange Present from Fresh Aura Krisabelle Skin Frozen Blue Present from Fresh Aura Polar Peely Skin Glitchy Black and Green present Sentinel Glider (Matrix Collaboration) Long Orange Present from Gumbo Banner icon Long Silver Present from Fishstick Twinkly Weapon Wrap Medium Square Purple Present from Sgt. Winter Bombastic Winterfest Spray Small Green Present on the Book Case Loot In The Mountains Music Small Square Purple Present from Sgt. Winter Aurora Arc Contrail Square Green and Yellow present from Gumbo You Better Watch Out! Loading screen Square Purple Present hanging from the crane Holly Hatchets Pickaxe Square Red Present from Fresh Aura Choice Knit Emote Square Silver Present from Fishstick Wooly Weapon Wrap Tall Orange Present from Fresh Aura It’s Perfect Emoticon Tall Red Present from Gumbo Snowplower Pickaxe

You can even earn the Ol’ Cracky Emoticon, Llamistletoe Spray, a Merry Marauder Banner, and a 2022 New Year’s Banner after you have played creator-made maps/games for more than a total of two hours across all creator-made content.

Winterfest x Fortnite Creative After playing for two hours total across creator-made maps/games, you’ll receive the Ol’ Cracky Emoticon, Llamistletoe Spray, a Merry Marauder Banner, and a 2022 New Year’s Banner. pic.twitter.com/sv6wmALbHY — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 16, 2021

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.