A new update is available for Forza Horizon today, November 17, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is one of the first major updates for Forza Horizon 5 since it launched earlier this month. It mainly addresses several crashing issues, including crashes when upgrading cars or earning emotes while offline. It also features multiple improvements to online multiplayer, such as changes to online traffic and the removal of convoy voice chat. There’s plenty of other stuff to look forward to in this patch as well. Here’s everything new with the November 17 update for Forza Horizon 5.
Forza Horizon 5 November 17 Update Patch Notes
Version Number:
- Xbox One: 1.410.860.0
- Xbox Series: 3.410.860.0
- PC: 3.410.860.2
- Steam: 1.410.860.0
Game Stability
- Fixed several crashes
- Fixed a potential crash that could happen if an emote was earned whilst offline
- Fixed a potential crash that can happen when starting a Horizon Arcade
- Fixed a potential crash that occurred when spawning traffic cars
- Fixed a crash when loading EventLab events
- Fixed a crash when upgrading cars
Multiplayer
- Improved stability of Horizon Life connections
- Improvements to online traffic
- Fixed issue where player’s car would get stopped when losing connection to Horizon Life
- Disabled Convoy voice chat to help track down the long load times in Online events
- Improvements to Horizon Arcade for other player visibility and joining and leaving Arcade events
- Fixed Eliminator Head to Heads not ending when players reached the finish point
Wheel Compatibility
- Fixed a disconnect pop up that was preventing Wheels from functioning correctly on PC
Exploits
- Updated the Car Masteries for various cars to address an exploit
- Removed an exploit that could be achieved when creating Challenge Cards
- Removed an exploit when creating specific route configurations in EventLab
- Fixed an issue which allowed players to purchase cars from the Car Collection screen which weren’t available in the Autoshow
- Added checks to stop an exploit with driving assists
- Stopped players being able to download tunes before a race starts
DLC
- Fixed VIP Player House not being free for some VIPs
- Fixed VIP House not giving player correct Forzathon Point multiplier
- Fixed issue where some VIP players weren’t receiving Super Wheelspins
Rewards
- Fixed players not receiving the loyalty reward for playing Forza Motorsport 5
- Fixed an issue with Car Collection where it was possible that a player could lose pending rewards if they quit the game
- Rebalanced UGC payouts
PC Settings
- Fixed Resolution Scaling causing GTAO depth issues on PC
- Fixed issue where distant terrain could appear as low res on PC Ultra settings
Other
- Fixed an issue where it was possible for the player to fall out of world after completing the Trial
- Fixed an issue where input stops working on the Press Start screen
- Cross Country Event difficulty has been tuned slightly easier on Drivatar Difficulty levels below Unbeatable to smooth off some difficulty spikes
- Fixed EventLab notifications persisting in Freeroam
- Fixed some Accolades missing icons on Xbox One and Xbox One S
- Fixed profanity filter not applying correctly on Super7
Forza Horizon 5 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.