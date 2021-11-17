A new update is available for Forza Horizon today, November 17, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is one of the first major updates for Forza Horizon 5 since it launched earlier this month. It mainly addresses several crashing issues, including crashes when upgrading cars or earning emotes while offline. It also features multiple improvements to online multiplayer, such as changes to online traffic and the removal of convoy voice chat. There’s plenty of other stuff to look forward to in this patch as well. Here’s everything new with the November 17 update for Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 November 17 Update Patch Notes

Version Number:

Xbox One: 1.410.860.0

1.410.860.0 Xbox Series: 3.410.860.0

3.410.860.0 PC: 3.410.860.2

3.410.860.2 Steam: 1.410.860.0

Game Stability

Fixed several crashes

Fixed a potential crash that could happen if an emote was earned whilst offline

Fixed a potential crash that can happen when starting a Horizon Arcade

Fixed a potential crash that occurred when spawning traffic cars

Fixed a crash when loading EventLab events

Fixed a crash when upgrading cars

Multiplayer

Improved stability of Horizon Life connections

Improvements to online traffic

Fixed issue where player’s car would get stopped when losing connection to Horizon Life

Disabled Convoy voice chat to help track down the long load times in Online events

Improvements to Horizon Arcade for other player visibility and joining and leaving Arcade events

Fixed Eliminator Head to Heads not ending when players reached the finish point

Wheel Compatibility

Fixed a disconnect pop up that was preventing Wheels from functioning correctly on PC

Exploits

Updated the Car Masteries for various cars to address an exploit

Removed an exploit that could be achieved when creating Challenge Cards

Removed an exploit when creating specific route configurations in EventLab

Fixed an issue which allowed players to purchase cars from the Car Collection screen which weren’t available in the Autoshow

Added checks to stop an exploit with driving assists

Stopped players being able to download tunes before a race starts

DLC

Fixed VIP Player House not being free for some VIPs

Fixed VIP House not giving player correct Forzathon Point multiplier

Fixed issue where some VIP players weren’t receiving Super Wheelspins

Rewards

Fixed players not receiving the loyalty reward for playing Forza Motorsport 5

Fixed an issue with Car Collection where it was possible that a player could lose pending rewards if they quit the game

Rebalanced UGC payouts

PC Settings

Fixed Resolution Scaling causing GTAO depth issues on PC

Fixed issue where distant terrain could appear as low res on PC Ultra settings

Other

Fixed an issue where it was possible for the player to fall out of world after completing the Trial

Fixed an issue where input stops working on the Press Start screen

Cross Country Event difficulty has been tuned slightly easier on Drivatar Difficulty levels below Unbeatable to smooth off some difficulty spikes

Fixed EventLab notifications persisting in Freeroam

Fixed some Accolades missing icons on Xbox One and Xbox One S

Fixed profanity filter not applying correctly on Super7

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.