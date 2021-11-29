Forza Horizon 5 Solar Panels Location: Shocking Challenge Guide

A new daily challenge called the Shocking Challenge is here in Forza Horizon 5, which has you destroying solar panels. There’s a lot of fun to be had in Forza Horizon 5 fictional Mexico even after you beat the game. The Winter week in Series 1 has started and developers have brought back the Forza Horizon 5’s Festival Playlist, a set of missions or challenges for players to complete. The playlists are structured into Series and we’re the first one is already well underway.

You will earn Forzathon Points for every active Forzathon daily challenge you complete. This article will guide players on how to complete the Shocking Challenge in Forza Horizon 5 and explain all the five solar panel locations.

Solar Panels Forza Horizon 5 Map Location

To start the Shocking Challenge in Forza Horizon 5, you need to go to the Festival Playlist tab in the Campaign section. In order to complete this challenge, you need to smash five solar panels in 30 seconds or less. If you are a bit intimidated after reading this, don’t worry you are not alone. However, the challenge can be easily performed if you know where all the solar panels in Forza Horizon 5 are located.

Now, to easily and quickly complete the challenge, you need a place that has an abundance of solar panels. There are two ways you can find plenty of solar panels in Forza Horizon 5 to finish challenges and accolades. The first is by visiting the solar panel Farm near the main Horizon Festival location. The farm can be discovered in the western area of Forza Horizon 5’s map, east of the Baja California area, near the Casa Bella house in Forza Horizon 5.

Once you reach the location, simply smash through the solar panels and quickly turn around and repeat the same once the end of the row is reached. You need to keep hitting the solar panels in Forza Horizon 5 until the Accolade/Challenge is clear.

Or you can create or join a custom Blueprint Event made in Eventlab. This will make it simpler to complete the solar panel challenge in Forza Horizon 5. Here’s how you can find the correct Blueprint Event and quickly locate solar panels to destroy in Forza Horizon 5:

Pause the game, then go to “Creative Hub,” and select “Eventlab,” then “Event Blueprints.” Tap on the View button on Xbox to initiate a search. Scroll up to “Title” and type “Solar,” then go down and confirm. Choose the Event Blueprint with the maximum likes. Select Solo or Co-op and any car to begin the Event.

Instead of all this hassle, you can also type in a custom Event code (423 189 237 is an excellent choice for this challenge) to enter a specific Blueprint quickly.

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.