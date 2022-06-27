Free Genshin Characters: Every Free Character in Genshin Impact and How to Get Them

Trying to get all of the characters in Genshin Impact can be a very costly task. Because of that, some people may only want to keep free in free-to-play in Genshin Impact.

Trying to snag the game’s 5-star characters can even break the bank because of how much money it takes to buy some characters in the game. With 48 playable characters as of now, buying them all out is nearly impossible.

With that in mind, though, out of those 48 characters, there are a few that are free without spending Acquainted or Intertwined Fates.

Whether you have just started Genshin Impact or have been playing for a while and are looking for any new characters to earn without spending a dollar, here is every free character in Genshin Impact and how to get them.

Every Free Character in Genshin Impact and How to Get Them

There are currently seven free Genshin Impact characters that players can earn for free spending no money. These 4-star characters are not necessarily as good in terms of their abilities.

But the tradeoff of staying fiscal is definitely worth it for those Summer Sale-style gamers. Some characters that are on this list are only available during certain rotations. So make sure to play Genshin Impact at the right times to earn these characters.

Character Rarity Element Weapon Unlock Requirements Amber 4-star Pyro Bow Complete the Quest Wind-Riding Knight. Kaeya 4-star Cryo Sword Complete the Quest Crash Course. Lisa 4-star Electro Catalyst Complete the Quest Sparks Amongst the Pages. Barbara 4-star Hydro Catalyst Complete the Baptism of Song event. Xiangling 4-star Pyro Polearm Clear Floor 3, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss. Traveler — — Sword None Noelle 4-Star Geo Claymore Guaranteed pull in the ‘Beginner’s Wish’ gacha. Aloy 4-star Cryo Bow Currently unavailable.

These are currently all the characters available for free in Genshin Impact. Aloy is currently unavailable to players but the others are free to earn during the right cycle.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices—Android, and iOS.