Full Just Dance Unlimited Song List

If you’re looking to start a dance party that never ends, Just Dance Unlimited may be the perfect option for you. With an ever-expanding song list from previous titles, alongside new tracks that are being added, you’ll find plenty of exciting songs to shake your groove-thang to.
From the first installment in the franchise to the current day, you’ll find plenty of songs to get down to, with more being added often. As it stands, there are currently over 500 Songs available with this steaming program, which you can get on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. Plans are quite reasonable, starting at $3.99 a month, with 3 months costing you $9.99 and a full year of access for only $24.99.
If you’re looking to get into the groove, here’s a full list of all of the songs currently available on Just Dance Unlimited!
Just Dance Unlimited Full Song List
JUST DANCE
- Acceptable In The 80s – Calvin Harris
- Cotton Eye Joe – Rednex
- Eye Of The Tiger – Survivor
- Fame – The Girly Team (Originally Sung By Irene Cara)
- Girls Just Want To Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper
- Heart Of Glass – Blondie
- Hot N Cold – Katy Perry
- I Get Around – The Beach Boys
- Le Freak – Chic
- Louie Louie – Iggy Pop
- Lump – The Presidents Of The United States Of America
- Mashed Potato Time – Dee Dee Sharp
- Step By Step – New Kids On The Block
- That’s The Way (I Like It) – KC And The Sunshine Band
- U Can’t Touch This – Groove Century (Originally Sung By MC Hammer)
- Who Let The Dogs Out? – The Sunlight Shakers (Originally Sung By Baha Men)
- Womanizer – The Gym All-Stars (Originally Sung By Britney Spears)
JUST DANCE 2
- Baby Girl – Reggaeton (Originally Sung By LT and Rican)
- Barbie Girl – Countdown Dee’s Hit Explosion (Originally Sung By Aqua)
- Big Girl (You Are Beautiful) – MIKA
- Born to be Wild – Steppenwolf
- Chicken Payback – A Band Of Bees
- Come On Eileen – Dexys Midnight Runners
- Cosmic Girl – Jamiroquai
- Crazy Christmas – Santa Clones
- Crying Blood – V V Brown
- D.A.N.C.E – Justice
- Dagomba – Sorcerer
- Down By The Riverside – The Reverend Horatio Duncan & Amos Sweets
- Firework – Katy Perry
- Funkytown – Sweat Invaders (Originally Sung By Lipps Inc.
- Futebol Crazy – The World Cup Girls (Originally Sung By Paul J. Borg
- Girlfriend – Avril Lavigne
- Here Come The Hotstepper – The Hit Crew (Originally Sung By Ini Kamoze)
- Hey Ya – Outkast
- Holiday – The Hit Crew (Originally Sung By Madonna)
- Hot Stuff – Donna Summer
- Idealistic – Digitalism
- I Want You Back – The Jackson 5
- It’s Not Unusual – Tom Jones
- It’s Raining Men – The Weather Girls
- Jai Ho (You Are My Destiny) – A.R. Rahman and the Pussycat Dolls ft. Nicole Scherzinger
- Jump – Studio Allstars (Originally Sung By Kriss Kross)
- Jungle Boogie – Studio Musicians (Originally Sung By Kool & The Gang)
- Katti Kalandal – Bollywood
- Kung Fu Fighting – Carl Douglass
- Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of Mamba) – The Lemon Cubes (Originally Sung By Lou Bega)
- Monster Mash – The Frighteners (Originally Sung By Boris Pickett and The Crypt-Kickers)
- Move Your Feet – Junior Senior
- Mugsy Baloney – Charleston
- Nine In The Afternoon – Panic! At The Disco
- Professor Pumplestickle – Nick Phoenix and Thomas J. Bergersen
- Proud Mary – Ike & Tina Turner
- Pump Up The Volume – M/A/R/R/S
- Rasputin – Boney M.
- Rockafella Skank – Fatboy Slim
- Soul Bossa Nova – Quincy Jones And His Orchestra
- Sway (Quién Será) – Marine Band (Originally Sung By Michael Bublé)
- Take Me Out – Franz Ferdinand
- That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings
- TiK ToK – Ke$ha
- Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go – Wham!
- Walk Like An Egyptian – The Bangles
- When I Grow Up – The Pussycat Dolls
- You Can’t Hurry Love – The Supremes
JUST DANCE KIDS
- Alphabet Song – The Just Dance Kids
- If You’re Happy And You Know It – The Just Dance Kids
- I’ve Been Working On The Railroad – The Just Dance Kids
- Wheels On The Bus – The Just Dance Kids
JUST DANCE KIDS 2
- Accidentally In Love – The Just Dance Kids (Originally Sung By Counting Crows)
- Five Little Monkeys – The Just Dance Kids
- Jingle Bells – The Just Dance Kids
- The Lion Sleeps Tonight – The Just Dance Kids (Originally Sung By The Tokens)
ABBA: YOU CAN DANCE
- Dancing Queen – ABBA
- Fernando – ABBA
- Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) – ABBA
- Honey, Honey – ABBA
- Knowing Me, Knowing You – ABBA
- Lay All Your Love On Me – ABBA
- Mamma Mia – ABBA
- Money, Money, Money – ABBA
- SOS – ABBA
- Super Trouper – ABBA
- Take A Chance On Me – ABBA
- The Winner Takes It All – ABBA
- Voulez-Vous – ABBA
- Waterloo – ABBA
JUST DANCE 3
- Airplanes – B.o.B ft. Hayley Williams of Paramore
- Apache (Jump On It) – The Sugarhill Gang
- Baby One More Time – The Girly Team (Originally Sung By Britney Spears)
- Barbra Streisand – Duck Sauce
- Boogie Wonderland – Groove Century (Originally Sung By Earth, Wind, And Fire ft. The Emotions)
- Boom – Reggaeton Storm (Originally Sung By MC Magico and Alex Wilson)
- California Girls – Katy Perry ft. Snoop Dogg
- Crazy Little Thing Called Love – Queen
- Dynamite – Taio Cruz
- E.T. – Katy Perry
- Forget You – CeeLo Green
- Giddy On Up (Giddy On Out) – Laura Bell Bundy
- Hungarian Dance No. 5 – Johannes Brahms by Just Dance Classical Orchestra
- I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’ – Scissor Sisters
- I Feel Love – Donna Summer
- I Was Made For Lovin’ You – Kiss
- Jambo Mambo – Olé Orquestra
- Jump (For My Love) – Girls Aloud
- Kurio Ko Uddah Le Jana – Bollywood Rainbow
- Land Of 1000 Dances – Wilson Pickett
- Lollipop – MIKA
- Mamasita – Latino Sunset (Originally Sung By Daddy P, Spike T, and Da Digger)
- No Limit – 2 Unlimited
- Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock
- Pata Pata – African Ladies (Originally Sung By Miriam Makeba)
- Promiscuous – Nelly Furtado ft. Timbaland
- Pump It – The Black Eyed Peas
- Satellite – Lena Meyer-Landrut
- She’s Got Me Dancing – Tommy Sparks
- Somethin’ Stupid – Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman
- Soul Searchin’ – Groove Century (Originally Sung By Stephen Emil Dudas and Mark G. Hart)
- Spectronizer – Sentai Express
- Take On Me – a-ha
- Teenage Dream – Katy Perry
- The Master Blaster – Inspector Marceau
- This Is Halloween – Danny Elfman
- Twist And Shake It – The Girly Team (Originally Sung By Ben Wheeler and Tara Chinn)
- Venus – Bananarama
JUST DANCE 4
- Aserejé (The Ketchup Song) – Las Ketchup
- Beauty And A Beat – Justin Bieber ft. Nicki Minaj
- Beware Of The Boys (Mundian To Bach Ke) – Panjabi MC
- Can’t Take My Eyes Off You – Boys Town Gang
- Can’t Take My Eyes Off You – Boys Town Gang (Wrestler Version)
- Cercavo Amore – Emma Marrone
- Crucified – Army Of Lovers
- Die Young – Ke$ha
- Diggin’ In The Dirt – Stefanie Heinzmann
- Domino – Jessie J
- Gangnam Style – PSY
- Gold Dust – DJ Fresh
- Good Feeling – Flo Rida
- Good Feeling – Flo Rida (Extreme)
- Heavy Cross – Gossip
- Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!) – Blu Cantrell
- Hit The Lights – Selena Gomez & The Scene
- I Like It – The Blackout Allstars
- Istanbul (Not Constantinople) – They Might Be Giants
- Jailhouse Rock – Elvis Presley
- Jailhouse Rock – Elvis Presley (Line Dance)
- Love You Like A Love Song – Selena Gomez & The Scene
- Maneater – Nelly Furtado
- Mas Que Nada – The Black Eyed Peas ft. Sergio Mendes
- Moves Like Jagger – Maroon 5 ft. Christina Aguilera
- Mr. Saxobeat – Alexandra Stan
- Never Gonna Give You Up – Rick Astley
- Oath – Cher Lloyd ft. Becky G
- Oh No! – Marina And The Diamonds
- On The Floor – Jennifer Lopez ft. Pitbull
- Oops!… I Did It Again – The Girly Team (Originally Sung By Britney Spears)
- Part Of Me – Katy Perry
- Primadonna – Marina And The Diamonds
- Rock n’ Roll (Will Take You To The Mountain) – Skrillex
- So Glamorous – The Girly Team (Originally Sung By Harlin James & Clav)
- Super Bass – Nicki Minaj
- Superstition – Stevie Wonder
- The Final Countdown – Europe
- Time Warp – Halloween Thrills (Originally Sung By The Rocky Horror Picture Show Cast)
- Tribal Dance – 2 Unlimited
- Tribal Dance – 2 Unlimited (With A Katana)
- Want U Back – Cher Lloyd ft. Astro
- We No Speak Americano – Hit The Electro Beat (Originally Sung By Yolanda Be Cool and DCUP)
- We R Who We R – Ke$ha
- You Make Me Feel… – Cobra Starship ft. Sabi
- You’re The First, The Last, My Everything – Barry White
JUST DANCE 2014
- #thatPOWER – will.i.am ft. Justin Bieber
- #thatPOWER – will.i.am ft. Justin Bieber (Extreme)
- #thatPOWER – will.i.am ft. Justin Bieber (Sing-Along)
- 99 Luftballons – Nena (Originally Sung By Rutschen Planeten)
- American Girl – Bonnie McKee
- Applause – Lady Gaga
- Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In – The Sunlight Shakers
- Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke ft. Pharrell Williams
- Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke ft. Pharrell Williams (Extreme)
- C’Mon – Ke$ha
- Can’t Get Enough – Becky G ft. Pitbull
- Can’t Hold Us – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton
- Danse (Pop Version) – Tai
- Don’t You Worry Child – Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin
- Feel So Right – Imposs ft. Konshens
- Fine China – Chris Brown
- Fine China – Chris Brown (Extreme Version)
- Flashdance… What A Feeling – The Girly Team (Originally Sung By Irene Cara)
- Gentleman – PSY
- Gentleman – PSY (Sweat)
- Ghostbusters – Ray Parker, Jr.
- Ghostbusters – Ray Parker, Jr. (Sweat)
- Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) – ABBA
- Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) – ABBA (Sing-Along)
- I Kissed A Girl – Katy Perry
- I Kissed A Girl – Katy Perry (Sing-Along)
- I Kissed A Girl – Katy Perry (Sweat)
- I Need Your Love – Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding
- I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor
- I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor (Sing-Along)
- Isidora – Bog Bog Orkestar
- It’s You – Duck Sauce
- It’s You – Duck Sauce (Sweat)
- Just A Gigolo – Louis Prima
- Just Dance – Lady Gaga ft. Colby O’Donis
- Just Dance – Lady Gaga ft. Colby O’Donis (Sing-Along)
- Just Dance – Lady Gaga ft. Colby O’Donis (Sweat)
- Kiss You – One Direction
- Love Boat – Frankie Bostello (Originally Sung By Jack Jones)
- Miss Understood – Sammie
- Moskau – Dancing Bros. (Originally Sung By Dschinghis Khan
- My Main Girl – MainStreet
- Nitro Bot – Sentai Express
- One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks) – One Direction
- Pound The Alarm – Nicki Minaj
- Pound The Alarm – Nicki Minaj (Extreme)
- Prince Ali – Disney’s Aladdin (Originally Sung By Robin Williams
- Roar – Katy Perry
- Rock N Roll – Avril Lavinge
- Safe And Sound – Capital Cities
- Sexy And I Know It – LMFAO
- Starships – Nicki Minaj
- Starships – Nicki Minaj (Charleston)
- The Other Side – Jason Derulo
- The Way – Ariana Grande ft. Mac Miller
- The World Is Ours – David Correy ft. Monobloco
- Troublemaker – Olly Murs ft. Flo Rida
- Turn Up The Love – Far East Movement ft. Cover Drive
- Turn Up The Love – Far East Movement ft. Cover Drive (Sumo Version)
- Wake Me Up – Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc
- Waking Up In Vegas – Katy Perry
- What About Love – Austin Mahone
- Wild – Jessie J ft. Big Sean
- Y.M.C.A. – Village People
JUST DANCE KIDS 2014
- A Pirate You Shall Be – Tom Zehnder
- Bad Romance (Official Choreo) – Lady Gaga
- Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) – The Just Dance Kids (Originally Sung By Harry Belafonte)
- Fraggle Rock – The Just Dance Kids (Originally Sung By The Cast of Fraggle Rock)
- Hickory Dickory Dock – Tom Zehnder
- I Like To Move It – The Just Dance Kids (Originally Sung By Reel 2 Reel ft. The Mad Stuntman)
- Mary Had A Little Lamb – Tom Zehnder
- We Go Well Together – Goldheart
JUST DANCE 2015
- Bad Romance – Lady Gaga
- Bad Romance – Lady Gaga (Official Choreo)
- Bang Bang – Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj
- Best Song Ever – One Direction
- Birthday – Katy Perry
- Black Widow – Iggy Azalea ft. Rita Ora
- Boom Clap – Charli XCX
- Break Free – Ariana Grande ft. Zedd
- Built For This – Becky G
- Burn – Ellie Goulding
- Dark Horse – Katy Perry
- Don’t Worry Be Happy – The Bench Men (Originally Sung By Bobby Mcferrin)
- Epic Sirtaki – The Bouzouki’s (Originally Sung By The Cast of Zorba The Greek)
- Happy – Pharrell Williams
- Happy – Pharrell Williams (Sing-Along)
- Holding Out For A Hero – Bonnie Tyler
- I Love It – Icona Pop ft. Charli XCX
- Let It Go – Disney’s Frozen (Originally Sung By Idina Menzel)
- Let It Go – Disney’s Frozen (Originally Sung By Idina Menzel) (Sing-Along)
- Love Is All – The Sunlight Shakers (Originally Sung By Roger Glover And The Butterfly Ball)
- Love Me Again – John Newman
- Macarena – The Girly Team (Originally Sung By Los Del Rio)
- Maps – Maroon 5
- Me And My Broken Heart – Rixton
- Never Can Say Goodbye – Gloria Gaynor
- Only You – Love Letter (Originally Sung By The Platters)
- Problem – Ariana Grande ft Iggy Azalea & Big Sean
- Summer – Calvin Harris
- Summer – Calvin Harris (Sweat Version)
- Tetris – Dancing Bros. (Originally Performed By Hirokazu Tanaka)
- The Fox (What Does The Fox Say?) – Ylvis
- Till I Find You – Austin Mahone
- Walk This Way – Run DMC ft. Aerosmith
- Walk This Way – Run DMC ft. Aerosmith (Old School)
- Xmas Tree – Bollywood Santa
- You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) – Dead or Alive
JUST DANCE 2016
- All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor
- All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor (Flower & Bee Version)
- Animals – Martin Garrix
- Animals – Martin Garrix (Extreme Version)
- Balkan Blast Remix – Angry Birds
- Blame – Calvin Harris ft. John Newman
- Born This Way – Lady Gaga
- Born This Way – Lady Gaga (Nerd Version)
- Boys (Summertime Love) –
- Chiwawa – Wanko Ni Mero Mero
- Circus – Britney Spears
- Circus – Britney Spears (Extreme Version)
- Cool For The Summer – Demi Lovato
- Copacabana – Frankie Bostello (Originally Sung By Barry Manilow)
- Drop The Mambo – Diva Carmina
- Fancy – Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX
- Fancy – Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX (Indian Version)
- Fun – Pitbull ft. Chris Brown
- Gibberish – MAX
- Hangover (BaBaBa) – Buraka Som Sistema
- Heartbeat Song – Kelly Clarkson
- Hey Mama – David Guetta, ft. Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha, & Afrojack
- Hey Mama – David Guetta, ft. Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha, & Afrojack (Geisha Version)
- Hit The Road Jack – Charles Percy (Originally Sung By Ray Charles)
- Hit The Road Jack – Charles Percy (Originally Sung By Ray Charles) (Line Dance Version)
- I Gotta Feeling – The Black Eyed Peas
- I Gotta Feeling – The Black Eyed Peas (Classroom Version)
- I’m An Albatraoz – AronChupa
- Irish Meadow Dance – O’Callaghan’s Orchestra
- Junto a Ti – Disney’s Violetta (Originally Sung By Martina Stoessel & Lodovica Comello)
- Kaboom Pow – Nikki Yanofsky
- Kool Kontact – Glorious Black Belts
- Let’s Groove – Equinox Stars (Originally Sung By Earth, Wind & Fire)
- Lights – Ellie Goulding
- No Control – One Direction
- Rabiosa – Shakira ft. El Cata
- Rabiosa – Shakira ft. El Cata (Latin Fitness Version)
- Teacher – Nick Jonas
- Teacher – Nick Jonas (Car Version)
- The Choice Is Yours – Darius Dante Van Dijk
- These Boots Are Made For Walking – The Girly Team (Originally Sung By Nancy Sinatra)
- This Is How We Do – Katy Perry
- This Is How We Do – Katy Perry (Aerobics Version)
- Stadium Flow – Imposs
- Stuck On A Feeling – Prince Royce
- Under The Sea – Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”
- Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars
- Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars (Tuxedo Version)
- Want To Want Me – Jason Derulo
- Want To Want Me – Jason Derulo (Couples Version)
- When The Rain Begins To Fall – Sky Trucking (Originally Sung By Jermaine Jackson And Pia Zadora)
- William Tell Overture – Rossini
- You Never Can Tell – A. Caveman & The Backseats (Originally Sung By Chuck Berry)
- You’re The One That I Want – John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John (From The Movie Grease)
JUST DANCE 2016 UNLIMITED SEASONS
- Am I Wrong – Nico & Vinz
- Better When I’m Dancin’ – Meghan Trainor
- Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix) – OMI
- Get Ugly – Jason Derulo
- Hold My Hand – Jess Glynne
- Shut Up and Dance – Walk The Moon
- Smile (Улыбайся) – IOWA
- Stadium Flow – Imposs (Fanmade)
- Taste The Feeling – Avicii ft. Conrad Sewell
- Taste The Feeling – Avicii ft. Conrad Sewell (Alternate)
- This Is How We Do – Katy Perry (Fanmade)
JUST DANCE 2017
- All About Us – Jordan Fisher
- Bailar – Deorro ft. Elvis Crespo
- Bang – Anitta
- Bonbon – Era Istrefi
- Cake By The Ocean – DNCE
- Cake By The Ocean – DNCE (Earphones Version)
- Can’t Feel My Face – The Weeknd
- Carnaval Boom – Latino Sunset
- Cheap Thrills – Sia ft. Sean Paul
- Cola Song – INNA ft. J Balvin
- Cola Song – INNA ft. J Balvin (Candy People Version)
- Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen
- Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen (Panda Version)
- Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5
- Dragostea Din Tei – O-Zone
- El Tiki – Maluma
- El Tiki – Maluma (Trio Version)
- Ghost In The Keys – Halloween Thrills
- Groove – Jack & Jack
- Hips Don’t Lie – Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean
- Hips Don’t Lie – Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean (Sumo Version)
- I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll – Fast Froward Highway (Originally Sung By Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)
- Into You – Ariana Grande
- La Bicicleta – Carlos Vives & Shakira
- Last Christmas – Santa Clones (Originally Sung By Wham!)
- Lean On – Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ
- Lean On – Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ (Scarf Version)
- Leila – Cheb Salama
- Like I Would – ZAYN
- Little Swing – AronChupa ft. Little Sis Nora
- Oishii Oishii – Wanko Ni Mero Mero
- PoPiPo – Hatsune Miku
- RADICAL – Dyro & Dannic
- RADICAL – Dyro & Dannic (Helmet Version)
- Run The Night – Gigi Rowe
- Scream & Shout – will.i.am ft. Britney Spears
- Scream & Shout – will.i.am ft. Britney Spears (Extreme Version)
- September – Equinox Stars (Originally Sung By Earth, Wind & Fire)
- September – Equinox Stars (Originally Sung By Earth, Wind & Fire) (Disco Fitness Version)
- Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It) – Beyoncé
- Sorry – Justin Bieber
- Sorry – Justin Bieber (Extreme Version)
- Te Dominar – Daya Luz
- Tico-Tico No Fubá – The Frankie Bostello Orchestra (Originally Sung By Zequinha de Abreu)
- Titanium – David Guetta ft. Sia
- Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) – Silentó
- Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) – Silentó (Family Battle Version)
- What Is Love – Ultraclub 90 (Originally Sung By Haddaway)
- What Is Love – Ultraclub 90 (Originally Sung By Haddaway) (Car Version)
- Wherever I Go – OneRepublic
- Worth It – Fifth Harmony ft. Kid Ink
- Worth It – Fifth Harmony ft. Kid Ink (Extreme Crew Version)
JUST DANCE 2017 UNLIMITED SEASONS
- Ain’t My Fault – Zara Larsson
- Cake By The Ocean – DNCE (VIPMADE)
- Chiwawa – Wanko Ni Mero Mero (Remastered Version)
- Don’t Let Me Down – The Chainsmokers ft. Daya
- Don’t Worry – Madcon ft. Ray Dalton
- Handclap – Fitz And The Tantrums
- Handclap – Fitz And The Tantrums (Fanmade)
- Hips Don’t Lie – Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean (VIPMADE)
- How Deep Is Your Love – Calvin Harris ft. Disciples
- Imya 505 (Имя 505) – Время и Стекло
- Je Sais Pas Danser – Natoo
- Juju On That Beat – Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall
- Let Me Love You – DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber
- Me Too – Meghan Trainor
- Oishii Oishii – Wanko Ni Mero Mero (VIPMADE)
- Ona Tańczy Dla Mnie – Weekend
- The Greatest – Sia
- Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go – Wham! (From The Emoji Movie)
- YOUTH – Troye Sivan
JUST DANCE 2018
- 24K Magic – Bruno Mars
- 24K Magic – Bruno Mars (Extreme Version)
- All You Gotta Do (Is Just Dance) – The Just Dance Band
- Amazing Girl – The Girly Team [Kids Mode]
- Another One Bites The Dust – Queen
- Another One Bites The Dust – Queen (Stunt Version)
- Automaton – Jamiroquai
- Automaton – Jamiroquai (Tomato Version)
- Bad Liar – Selena Gomez
- Beep Beep I’m A Sheep – LilDeuceDeuce ft. BlackGryph0n &TomSka
- Blow Your Mind (Mwah) – Dua Lipa
- Blue (Da Ba Dee) – Hit The Electro Beat (Originally Sung By Eiffel 65)
- Boom Boom – Iggy Azalea ft. Zedd
- Bubble Pop! – HyunA
- Bubble Pop! – HyunA (Bubble Gum Version)
- Carmen (Overture) – The Just Dance Orchestra (Originally Performed By Georges Bizet)
- Chantaje – Shakira ft. Maluma
- Chantaje – Shakira ft. Maluma (Subway Version)
- Daddy Cool – Groove Century (Originally Sung By Boney M)
- Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee
- Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee (Extreme Version)
- Dharma – Headhunterz & KSHMR
- Dharma – Headhunterz & KSHMR (Fight Version)
- Diggy – Spencer Ludwig
- Fearless Pirate – Marine Band [Kids Mode]
- Fight Club – Lights
- Footloose – Top Culture (Originally Sung By Kenny Loggins)
- Footloose – Top Culture (Originally Sung By Kenny Loggins) (Kids Version) [Kids Mode]
- Funky Robot – Dancing Bros. [Kids Mode]
- Got That – Gigi Rowe
- Happy Farm – Groove Century [Kids Mode]
- How Far I’ll Go – Disney’s Moana (Originally Sung By Auli’i Cravalho)
- In The Hall Of The Pixel King – Dancing Bros.
- Instruction – Jax Jones ft. Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don
- Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Poka Dot Bikini – The Sunlight Shakers (Originally Sung By Bryan Hayland)
- John Wayne – Lady Gaga
- John Wayne – Lady Gaga (Extreme Version)
- Keep On Moving – Michelle Delamor
- Kissing Strangers – DNCE ft. Nicki Minaj
- Kissing Strangers – DNCE ft. Nicki Minaj (Charleston Version)
- Love Ward – Hatsune Miku
- Magic Halloween – Halloween Thrills [Kids Mode]
- Make It Jingle – Big Freedia
- Naughty Girl – Beyoncé
- New Face – PSY
- Pixie Land – The Sunlight Shakers [Kids Mode]
- Risky Business – Jorge Blanco
- Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie
- Sayonara – Wanko Ni Mero Mero
- Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
- Side To Side – Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj
- Side To Side – Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj (Cycling Version)
- Slumber Party – Britney Spears ft. Tinashe
- Sugar Dance – The Just Dance Band
- Swish Swish – Katy Perri ft. Nicki Minaj
- The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody) – Bebe Rexha ft. Lil Wayne
- Tumbum – Yemi Alade
- Tumbum – Yemi Alade (Extreme Version)
- Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) – Shakira
- Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) – Shakira (Football Version)
- Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) – Shakira (Kids Version) [Kids Mode]
JUST DANCE 2018 UNLIMITED SEASONS
- All You Gotta Do (Is Just Dance) – The Just Dance Band (VIPMADE)
- Dame Tu Cosita – El Chombo ft. Cutty Ranks
- Dancing Queen – ABBA
- Error – Natalia Nykiel
- Feel it Still – Portugal, The Man
- J’suis Pas Jalouse – Andy Raconte
- Mi Gente – J Balvin & Willy William
- No Lie – Sean Paul ft. Dua Lipa
- Sax – Fleur East
- Sun – DEMO
- Thumbs – Sabrina Carpenter
- What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 ft. SZA
JUST DANCE 2019
- A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) – Fergie ft. Q-Tip and GoonRock
- A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) – Fergie ft. Q-Tip and GoonRock (Twenties Version)
- Adeyyo – Ece Seçkin
- Bang Bang Bang – BIGBANG
- Bang Bang Bang – BIGBANG (Extreme Version)
- Boogiesaurus – A. Caveman and The Backseats (Originally Sung By John Anthony) [Kids Mode]
- Bum Bum Tam Tam – MC Fioti ft. Future, J Balvin, Stefflon Don and Juan Magan
- Bum Bum Tam Tam – MC Fioti ft. Future, J Balvin, Stefflon Don, and Juan Magan (Mad Scientist Version)
- Ça Plane Pour Moi – Bob Platine (Originally Sung By Plastic Bertrand
- Calypso – Luis Fonsi ft. Stefflon Don
- Cosmic Party – Equinox Stars [Kids Mode]
- DDU-DU DDU-DU – BLACKPINK
- Familiar – Liam Payne & J Balvin
- Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B
- Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B (Extreme Version)
- Fire On The Floor – Michelle Delamor
- Friendly Phantom – Halloween Thrills [Kids Mode]
- Havana – Camila Cabello
- Havana – Camila Cabello (Tango Version)
- I Feel It Coming – The Weekend ft. Daft Punk
- I’m Still Standing – Top Culture (Originally Sung By Elton John)
- Irish Meadow Dance – O’Callaghan’s Orchestra [Kids Mode]
- Jingle Bells – Santa Clones [Kids Mode]
- Make Me Feel – Janelle Monáe
- Mama Mia – Mayra Verónica
- Mi Mi Mi – Hit The Electro Beat (Originally Sung By Serebro)
- Mi Mi Mi – Hit The Electro Beat (Originally Sung By Serebro) (Sassy Version)
- Miłość w Zakopanem – Slawomir
- Monsters Of Jazz – Jacky Arthur and Harold Geller (Credited As Groove Century) [Kids Mode]
- Narco – Blasterjaxx & Timmy Trumpet
- New Reality – Gigi Rowe
- New Rules – Dua Lipa
- New Rules – Dua Lipa (Extreme Version)
- New World – Krewella, Yellow Claw ft. Vava
- No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande
- Not Your Ordinary – Stella Mwangi
- Obsesión – Aventura
- OMG – Arash ft. Snoop Dogg
- OMG – Arash ft. Snoop Dogg (Extreme Version)
- One Kiss – Dua Lipa
- Pac-Man – Dancing Bros. (Originally Performed By Toshio Kai)
- Rave In The Grave – AronChupa ft. Little Sis Nora
- Rhythm Of The Night – Ultraclub 90 (Originally Sung By Corona)
- Sangria Wine – Pharell Williams X Camila Cabello
- Shaky Shaky – Daddy Yankee
- Shinobi Cat – Glorious Black Belts (Originally Sung By Steve Ouimette) [Kids Mode]
- Sugar – Maroon 5
- Sweet Little Unforgettable Thing – Bea Miller
- Sweet Sensation – Flo Rida
- Tales Of The Desert – Persian Nights (Originally Sung By Ian Livingstone) [Kids Mode]
- TOY – Netta
- Un Poco Loco – Disney’s Coco (Originally Sung By Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez)
- Water Me – Lizzo
- Water Me – Lizzo (Tennis Version)
- Where Are You Now? – Lady Leshurr ft. Wiley
- Where Are You Now? – Lady Leshurr ft. Wiley (Hide And Seek Version)
- Work Work – Britney Spears
- Work Work – Britney Spears (Extreme Version)
JUST DANCE 2019 UNLIMITED SEASONS
- Bang Bang Bang – BIGBANG (VIPMADE)
- Boys – Lizzo
- Criminal – Natti Natasha X Ozuna
- Done For Me – Charlie Puth ft. Kehlani
- Hala Bel Khamis – Maan Barghouth
- Jump – Major Lazer ft. Busy Signal
- Leg Song – LULU
- Lush Life – Zara Larsson
- Mayores – Becky G, Bad Bunny
- Medicina – Anitta
- Medicina – Anitta (Extreme Version)
- New Reality – Gigi Rowe (VIPMADE)
- On Ne Porte Pas De Sous-Vêtements – McFly & Carlito
- Peanut Butter Jelly – Galantis
- Qia La Yong Yuan OK – Future Underworld Mix – Alan Tam
- Swish Swish – Katy Perri ft. Nicki Minaj (VIPMADE)
- There Is Nothing Better In The World (Ничего на свете лучше нету) – Oleg Anofriyev (Credited As Bremenskiye Muzykanty In-Game)
- You Don’t Know Me – Jax Jones ft. Raye
JUST DANCE 2020
- 365 – Zedd & Katy Perry
- 7 Rings – Ariana Grande
- 7 Rings – Ariana Grande (Extreme Version)
- Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life – The Frankie Bostello Orchestra (Originally Sung By Monty Python)
- Baby Shark – Pinkfong
- Bad Boy – Riton & Kah-Lo
- Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
- Bad Guy – Billie Eilish (Billie Version)
- Bangarang – Skrillex ft. Sirah
- Bangarang – Skrillex ft. Sirah (Extreme Version)
- Bassa Sababa – Netta
- Con Altura – ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho
- Con Calma – Daddy Yankee ft. Snow
- Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) – Millenium Alert (Originally Sung By The Backstreet Boys)
- FANCY – TWICE
- Fancy Footwork – Chromeo
- Fit But You Know It – The Streets
- Freeze Please – The Just Dance School [Kids Mode]
- Get Busy – KOYOTIE
- God Is A Woman – Ariana Grande
- God Is A Woman – Ariana Grande (Goddess Version)
- Happy Birthday – Top Culture [Kids Mode]
- High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
- I Am The Best (내가 제일 잘 나가) – 2NE1
- I Am The Best (내가 제일 잘 나가) – 2NE1 (Extreme Version)
- I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
- I Like It – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
- Infernal Galop (Can-Can) – The Just Dance Orchestra (Originally Performed By Jacques Offenbach)
- Jungle Danes – The Sunlight Shakers [Kids Mode]
- Just An Illusion – Equinox Stars (Originally Sung By Imagination)
- Keep In Touch – JD McCrary
- Kill This Love – BLACKPINK
- Kill This Love – BLACKPINK (Extreme Version)
- Kitchen Kittens – Cooking Meow Meow [Kids Mode]
- Le Bal Masqué – Dr. Creole (Originally Sung By La Compagnie Créole)
- MA ITU – Stella Mwangi
- Magical Morning – The Just Dance Orchestra [Kids Mode]
- Mini Yo School – Dancing Bros. [Kids Mode]
- My Friend The Dragon – The Just Dance Orchestra [Kids Mode]
- My New Swag (我的新衣) – VAVA ft. Ty & Nina Wang
- Old Town Road (Remix) – Lil Nas. X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
- Old Town Road (Remix) – Lil Nas. X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus (Line Dance Version)
- Policeman – Eva Simons ft. Konshens
- Rain Over Me – Pitbull ft. Marc Anthony
- Rain Over Me – Pitbull ft. Marc Anthony (Extreme Version)
- Skibidi – Little Big
- Soy Yo – Bomba Estéro
- Soy Yo – Bomba Estéro (Snake Version)
- Sushi – Merk & Kremont
- Sushi – Merk & Kremont (Extreme Version)
- Stop Movin’ – Royal Republic
- Só Depois De Carnaval – Lexa
- Taki Taki – DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B
- Taki Taki – DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B (Caveman Version)
- Talk – Khalid
- Talk – Khalid (Extreme Version)
- Tel Aviv – Omar Adam ft. Arisa
- The Frog Concert – Groover Century [Kids Mode]
- The Time (Dirty Bit) – The Black Eyed Peas
- The Time (Dirty Bit) – The Black Eyed Peas (Extreme Version)
- Ugly Beauty (怪美的) – Jolin Tsai
- Vodovorot – XS Project
JUST DANCE 2020 UNLIMITED SEASONS
- 10,000 Luchtballonnen – K3
- 1999 – Charli XCX & Troye Sivan
- Boys – Lizzo (Voguing Version)
- Crayon – G-Dragon
- DjaDja – Aya Nakamura
- Don’t Call Me Up – Mabel
- Hype – Dizzee Rascal & Calvin Harris
- Into The Unknown – Disney’s Frozen 2 (Originally Sung By Idina Menzel ft. AURORA)
- La Respuesta – Becky G ft. Maluma
- New World – Krewella, Yellow Claw ft. Vava (VIPMADE)
- Panini – Lil Nas X
- Spinning (Кружит) – MONATIK
- Sucker – Jonas Brothers
- White Noise – Disclosure ft. AlunaGeorge
- Woman Like Me – Little Mix ft. Nicki Minaj
- X – Nicky Jam & J Balvin
JUST DANCE 2021
- Adore You – Harry Styles
- Alexandrie Alexandra – Claude François
- All The Good Girls Go To Hell – Billie Eilish
- Bailando – Paradiso ft. DJ Patrick Samoy
- Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
- Blinding Lights – The Weeknd (Extreme Version)
- Boy, You Can Keep It – Alex Newell
- Buscando – Good Time Ahead & Jenn Morell
- Buscando – Good Time Ahead, Jenn Morel (Extreme Version)
- Dance Monkey – Tones And I
- Dibby Dibby Sound – DJ Fresh & Jay Fay ft. Ms. Dynamite
- Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
- Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa (Extreme Version)
- Feel Special – TWICE
- Feel Special – TWICE (Extreme Version)
- Flying Carpet – Persian Nights (Kids Mode)
- Juice – Lizzo (Yummy Version)
- Georgia – Tiggs Da Author
- Get Get Down – Paul Johnson
- Heat Seeker – Dreamers
- Here Comes The Spy – The Step Brigade (Kids Mode)
- Ice Cream – Blackpink & Selena Gomez
- In The Navy – The Sunlight Shakers (Originally sung by Village People)
- Joone Khodet – Black Cats
- Juice – Lizzo
- Kick It – NCT 127
- Kick It – NCT 127 (Extreme Version)
- Kulikitaka – Toño Rosario
- Lacrimosa – Apashe
- Let’s Save Our Planet – The Sunlight Shakers (Kids Mode)
- Magneta Riddim – DJ Snake
- Paca Dance – The Just Dance Band
- Que Tire Pa Lante – Daddy Yankee
- Rain On Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- Rare – Selena Gomez
- Rare – Selena Gomez (Fairy Version)
- Rock N Roll Princess – Fast Forward Highway (Kids Mode)
- Runaway (U & I) – Galantis
- Samba de Janeiro – Ultraclub 90 (Originally sung by Bellini)
- Samba de Janeiro – Ultraclub 90 (Originally sung by Bellini) (Samba Version)
- Say So – Doja Cat
- Señorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
- Space Cat – The Sunlight Shakers (Kids Mode)
- Temperature – Sean Paul
- Temperature – Sean Paul (Extreme Version)
- The Color Lab – Dancing Bros. (Kids Mode)
- The Other Side – SZA & Justin Timberlake
- The Weekend – Michael Gray
- Till The World Ends – The Girly Team (Originally sung by Britney Spears)
- Till The World Ends – The Girly Team (Originally sung by Britney Spears) (Extreme Version)
- UNO – Little Big
- Volar – Lele Pons ft. Susan Diaz & Victor Cadenas
- Without Me – Eminem
- Without Me – Eminem (Extreme Version)
- Yameen Yasar – DJ Absi
- Yameen Yasar – DJ Absi (Extreme Version)
- YO LE LLEGO – J Balvin & Bad Bunny
- You’ve Got A Friend In Me – Disney Pixar’s Toy Story
- Zenit – ONUKA
JUST DANCE 2021 UNLIMITED SEASONS
- All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- Calypso – Luis Fonsi ft. Stefflon Don (Community Remix)
- Come Back Home – 2NE1
- Dans Van De Farao – K3
- Flash (Just Dance Version) – Bilal Hassani, Sundy Jules, Paola Locatelli & Sulivan Gwed
- Girls Like – Tinie Tempah ft. Zara Larsson
- Head & Heart – Joel Corry ft. MNEK
- Intoxicated – Martin Solveig & GTA
- John Cena – Sho Madjozi
- Juice – Lizzo (VIPMADE)
- Monster – EXO
- Rainbow Beats – Yi Yan/Zhao Fang Jing/Suika Kune/Feizaojun (Previously exclusive to Just Dance China)
- Stupid Love – Lady Gaga
- The Way I Are – Timbaland ft. Keri Hilson, D.O.E., Sebastian
- Tusa – Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj
- U.S.A. – Da Pump
JUST DANCE 2022 UNLIMITED SEASONS
- À La Falie – Julien Granel & Lena Situations
- Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
- Break My Heart – Dua Lipa
- Daisy – Ashnikko
- Follow The White Rabbit – Madison Beer
- Kiss Me More – Doja Cat & SZA
- Koi – Gen Hoshino
- Level Up – Ciara (VIPMADE)
- Malibu – Kim Petras
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
- Positions – Ariana Grande
- Princess (王妃) – Jam Hsiao (Previously exclusive to Just Dance China)
- Shoutout – Lisa Pac (VIPMADE)
- Waterval – K3
JUST DANCE NOW
- Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke ft. Pharrell Williams (Fanmade)
- India Waale – KK, Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan, And Vishal Dadlani (From The Movie Happy New Year)
- Movement Is Happiness (Find Your Thing) – Avishay Goren & Yossi Cohen
- Turn Up The Love – Far East Movement ft. Cover Drive (Fanmade)
- We No Speak Americano – Hit The Electro Beat (Originally Sung By Yolanda Be Cool and DCUP) (Fanmade)
As you can see, there are a plethora of different music types to get down with, so you’ll be able to find just about anything for anyone. You’ll be able to play with many different players, or by yourself as a great way to unwind after a long day.
While they may no longer release these titles on the Wii, you’ll be able to relive those glory days by getting this new version of Just Dance. However, if you’d prefer to stay with the physical originals, you may be interested to know that Just Dance 22 comes with a month’s trial to Just Dance Unlimited, so you can give this streaming portion a try at no cost. Thankfully, you’ll be able to get a proper bit of Rasputin back into your life with this subscription service, so it’s worth it right there.
Just Dance Unlimited is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.