Full Just Dance Unlimited Song List

If you’re looking to start a dance party that never ends, Just Dance Unlimited may be the perfect option for you. With an ever-expanding song list from previous titles, alongside new tracks that are being added, you’ll find plenty of exciting songs to shake your groove-thang to.

From the first installment in the franchise to the current day, you’ll find plenty of songs to get down to, with more being added often. As it stands, there are currently over 500 Songs available with this steaming program, which you can get on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. Plans are quite reasonable, starting at $3.99 a month, with 3 months costing you $9.99 and a full year of access for only $24.99.

If you’re looking to get into the groove, here’s a full list of all of the songs currently available on Just Dance Unlimited!

Just Dance Unlimited Full Song List

JUST DANCE

Acceptable In The 80s – Calvin Harris

Cotton Eye Joe – Rednex

Eye Of The Tiger – Survivor

Fame – The Girly Team (Originally Sung By Irene Cara)

Girls Just Want To Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper

Heart Of Glass – Blondie

Hot N Cold – Katy Perry

I Get Around – The Beach Boys

Le Freak – Chic

Louie Louie – Iggy Pop

Lump – The Presidents Of The United States Of America

Mashed Potato Time – Dee Dee Sharp

Step By Step – New Kids On The Block

That’s The Way (I Like It) – KC And The Sunshine Band

U Can’t Touch This – Groove Century (Originally Sung By MC Hammer)

Who Let The Dogs Out? – The Sunlight Shakers (Originally Sung By Baha Men)

Womanizer – The Gym All-Stars (Originally Sung By Britney Spears)

JUST DANCE 2

Baby Girl – Reggaeton (Originally Sung By LT and Rican)

Barbie Girl – Countdown Dee’s Hit Explosion (Originally Sung By Aqua)

Big Girl (You Are Beautiful) – MIKA

Born to be Wild – Steppenwolf

Chicken Payback – A Band Of Bees

Come On Eileen – Dexys Midnight Runners

Cosmic Girl – Jamiroquai

Crazy Christmas – Santa Clones

Crying Blood – V V Brown

D.A.N.C.E – Justice

Dagomba – Sorcerer

Down By The Riverside – The Reverend Horatio Duncan & Amos Sweets

Firework – Katy Perry

Funkytown – Sweat Invaders (Originally Sung By Lipps Inc.

Futebol Crazy – The World Cup Girls (Originally Sung By Paul J. Borg

Girlfriend – Avril Lavigne

Here Come The Hotstepper – The Hit Crew (Originally Sung By Ini Kamoze)

Hey Ya – Outkast

Holiday – The Hit Crew (Originally Sung By Madonna)

Hot Stuff – Donna Summer

Idealistic – Digitalism

I Want You Back – The Jackson 5

It’s Not Unusual – Tom Jones

It’s Raining Men – The Weather Girls

Jai Ho (You Are My Destiny) – A.R. Rahman and the Pussycat Dolls ft. Nicole Scherzinger

Jump – Studio Allstars (Originally Sung By Kriss Kross)

Jungle Boogie – Studio Musicians (Originally Sung By Kool & The Gang)

Katti Kalandal – Bollywood

Kung Fu Fighting – Carl Douglass

Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of Mamba) – The Lemon Cubes (Originally Sung By Lou Bega)

Monster Mash – The Frighteners (Originally Sung By Boris Pickett and The Crypt-Kickers)

Move Your Feet – Junior Senior

Mugsy Baloney – Charleston

Nine In The Afternoon – Panic! At The Disco

Professor Pumplestickle – Nick Phoenix and Thomas J. Bergersen

Proud Mary – Ike & Tina Turner

Pump Up The Volume – M/A/R/R/S

Rasputin – Boney M.

Rockafella Skank – Fatboy Slim

Soul Bossa Nova – Quincy Jones And His Orchestra

Sway (Quién Será) – Marine Band (Originally Sung By Michael Bublé)

Take Me Out – Franz Ferdinand

That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

TiK ToK – Ke$ha

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go – Wham!

Walk Like An Egyptian – The Bangles

When I Grow Up – The Pussycat Dolls

You Can’t Hurry Love – The Supremes

JUST DANCE KIDS

Alphabet Song – The Just Dance Kids

If You’re Happy And You Know It – The Just Dance Kids

I’ve Been Working On The Railroad – The Just Dance Kids

Wheels On The Bus – The Just Dance Kids

JUST DANCE KIDS 2

Accidentally In Love – The Just Dance Kids (Originally Sung By Counting Crows)

Five Little Monkeys – The Just Dance Kids

Jingle Bells – The Just Dance Kids

The Lion Sleeps Tonight – The Just Dance Kids (Originally Sung By The Tokens)

ABBA: YOU CAN DANCE

Dancing Queen – ABBA

Fernando – ABBA

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) – ABBA

Honey, Honey – ABBA

Knowing Me, Knowing You – ABBA

Lay All Your Love On Me – ABBA

Mamma Mia – ABBA

Money, Money, Money – ABBA

SOS – ABBA

Super Trouper – ABBA

Take A Chance On Me – ABBA

The Winner Takes It All – ABBA

Voulez-Vous – ABBA

Waterloo – ABBA

JUST DANCE 3

Airplanes – B.o.B ft. Hayley Williams of Paramore

Apache (Jump On It) – The Sugarhill Gang

Baby One More Time – The Girly Team (Originally Sung By Britney Spears)

Barbra Streisand – Duck Sauce

Boogie Wonderland – Groove Century (Originally Sung By Earth, Wind, And Fire ft. The Emotions)

Boom – Reggaeton Storm (Originally Sung By MC Magico and Alex Wilson)

California Girls – Katy Perry ft. Snoop Dogg

Crazy Little Thing Called Love – Queen

Dynamite – Taio Cruz

E.T. – Katy Perry

Forget You – CeeLo Green

Giddy On Up (Giddy On Out) – Laura Bell Bundy

Hungarian Dance No. 5 – Johannes Brahms by Just Dance Classical Orchestra

I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’ – Scissor Sisters

I Feel Love – Donna Summer

I Was Made For Lovin’ You – Kiss

Jambo Mambo – Olé Orquestra

Jump (For My Love) – Girls Aloud

Kurio Ko Uddah Le Jana – Bollywood Rainbow

Land Of 1000 Dances – Wilson Pickett

Lollipop – MIKA

Mamasita – Latino Sunset (Originally Sung By Daddy P, Spike T, and Da Digger)

No Limit – 2 Unlimited

Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock

Pata Pata – African Ladies (Originally Sung By Miriam Makeba)

Promiscuous – Nelly Furtado ft. Timbaland

Pump It – The Black Eyed Peas

Satellite – Lena Meyer-Landrut

She’s Got Me Dancing – Tommy Sparks

Somethin’ Stupid – Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman

Soul Searchin’ – Groove Century (Originally Sung By Stephen Emil Dudas and Mark G. Hart)

Spectronizer – Sentai Express

Take On Me – a-ha

Teenage Dream – Katy Perry

The Master Blaster – Inspector Marceau

This Is Halloween – Danny Elfman

Twist And Shake It – The Girly Team (Originally Sung By Ben Wheeler and Tara Chinn)

Venus – Bananarama

JUST DANCE 4

Aserejé (The Ketchup Song) – Las Ketchup

Beauty And A Beat – Justin Bieber ft. Nicki Minaj

Beware Of The Boys (Mundian To Bach Ke) – Panjabi MC

Can’t Take My Eyes Off You – Boys Town Gang

Can’t Take My Eyes Off You – Boys Town Gang (Wrestler Version)

Cercavo Amore – Emma Marrone

Crucified – Army Of Lovers

Die Young – Ke$ha

Diggin’ In The Dirt – Stefanie Heinzmann

Domino – Jessie J

Gangnam Style – PSY

Gold Dust – DJ Fresh

Good Feeling – Flo Rida

Good Feeling – Flo Rida (Extreme)

Heavy Cross – Gossip

Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!) – Blu Cantrell

Hit The Lights – Selena Gomez & The Scene

I Like It – The Blackout Allstars

Istanbul (Not Constantinople) – They Might Be Giants

Jailhouse Rock – Elvis Presley

Jailhouse Rock – Elvis Presley (Line Dance)

Love You Like A Love Song – Selena Gomez & The Scene

Maneater – Nelly Furtado

Mas Que Nada – The Black Eyed Peas ft. Sergio Mendes

Moves Like Jagger – Maroon 5 ft. Christina Aguilera

Mr. Saxobeat – Alexandra Stan

Never Gonna Give You Up – Rick Astley

Oath – Cher Lloyd ft. Becky G

Oh No! – Marina And The Diamonds

On The Floor – Jennifer Lopez ft. Pitbull

Oops!… I Did It Again – The Girly Team (Originally Sung By Britney Spears)

Part Of Me – Katy Perry

Primadonna – Marina And The Diamonds

Rock n’ Roll (Will Take You To The Mountain) – Skrillex

So Glamorous – The Girly Team (Originally Sung By Harlin James & Clav)

Super Bass – Nicki Minaj

Superstition – Stevie Wonder

The Final Countdown – Europe

Time Warp – Halloween Thrills (Originally Sung By The Rocky Horror Picture Show Cast)

Tribal Dance – 2 Unlimited

Tribal Dance – 2 Unlimited (With A Katana)

Want U Back – Cher Lloyd ft. Astro

We No Speak Americano – Hit The Electro Beat (Originally Sung By Yolanda Be Cool and DCUP)

We R Who We R – Ke$ha

You Make Me Feel… – Cobra Starship ft. Sabi

You’re The First, The Last, My Everything – Barry White

JUST DANCE 2014

#thatPOWER – will.i.am ft. Justin Bieber

#thatPOWER – will.i.am ft. Justin Bieber (Extreme)

#thatPOWER – will.i.am ft. Justin Bieber (Sing-Along)

99 Luftballons – Nena (Originally Sung By Rutschen Planeten)

American Girl – Bonnie McKee

Applause – Lady Gaga

Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In – The Sunlight Shakers

Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke ft. Pharrell Williams

Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke ft. Pharrell Williams (Extreme)

C’Mon – Ke$ha

Can’t Get Enough – Becky G ft. Pitbull

Can’t Hold Us – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton

Danse (Pop Version) – Tai

Don’t You Worry Child – Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin

Feel So Right – Imposs ft. Konshens

Fine China – Chris Brown

Fine China – Chris Brown (Extreme Version)

Flashdance… What A Feeling – The Girly Team (Originally Sung By Irene Cara)

Gentleman – PSY

Gentleman – PSY (Sweat)

Ghostbusters – Ray Parker, Jr.

Ghostbusters – Ray Parker, Jr. (Sweat)

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) – ABBA

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) – ABBA (Sing-Along)

I Kissed A Girl – Katy Perry

I Kissed A Girl – Katy Perry (Sing-Along)

I Kissed A Girl – Katy Perry (Sweat)

I Need Your Love – Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding

I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor (Sing-Along)

Isidora – Bog Bog Orkestar

It’s You – Duck Sauce

It’s You – Duck Sauce (Sweat)

Just A Gigolo – Louis Prima

Just Dance – Lady Gaga ft. Colby O’Donis

Just Dance – Lady Gaga ft. Colby O’Donis (Sing-Along)

Just Dance – Lady Gaga ft. Colby O’Donis (Sweat)

Kiss You – One Direction

Love Boat – Frankie Bostello (Originally Sung By Jack Jones)

Miss Understood – Sammie

Moskau – Dancing Bros. (Originally Sung By Dschinghis Khan

My Main Girl – MainStreet

Nitro Bot – Sentai Express

One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks) – One Direction

Pound The Alarm – Nicki Minaj

Pound The Alarm – Nicki Minaj (Extreme)

Prince Ali – Disney’s Aladdin (Originally Sung By Robin Williams

Roar – Katy Perry

Rock N Roll – Avril Lavinge

Safe And Sound – Capital Cities

Sexy And I Know It – LMFAO

Starships – Nicki Minaj

Starships – Nicki Minaj (Charleston)

The Other Side – Jason Derulo

The Way – Ariana Grande ft. Mac Miller

The World Is Ours – David Correy ft. Monobloco

Troublemaker – Olly Murs ft. Flo Rida

Turn Up The Love – Far East Movement ft. Cover Drive

Turn Up The Love – Far East Movement ft. Cover Drive (Sumo Version)

Wake Me Up – Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc

Waking Up In Vegas – Katy Perry

What About Love – Austin Mahone

Wild – Jessie J ft. Big Sean

Y.M.C.A. – Village People

JUST DANCE KIDS 2014

A Pirate You Shall Be – Tom Zehnder

Bad Romance (Official Choreo) – Lady Gaga

Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) – The Just Dance Kids (Originally Sung By Harry Belafonte)

Fraggle Rock – The Just Dance Kids (Originally Sung By The Cast of Fraggle Rock)

Hickory Dickory Dock – Tom Zehnder

I Like To Move It – The Just Dance Kids (Originally Sung By Reel 2 Reel ft. The Mad Stuntman)

Mary Had A Little Lamb – Tom Zehnder

We Go Well Together – Goldheart

JUST DANCE 2015

Bad Romance – Lady Gaga

Bad Romance – Lady Gaga (Official Choreo)

Bang Bang – Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj

Best Song Ever – One Direction

Birthday – Katy Perry

Black Widow – Iggy Azalea ft. Rita Ora

Boom Clap – Charli XCX

Break Free – Ariana Grande ft. Zedd

Built For This – Becky G

Burn – Ellie Goulding

Dark Horse – Katy Perry

Don’t Worry Be Happy – The Bench Men (Originally Sung By Bobby Mcferrin)

Epic Sirtaki – The Bouzouki’s (Originally Sung By The Cast of Zorba The Greek)

Happy – Pharrell Williams

Happy – Pharrell Williams (Sing-Along)

Holding Out For A Hero – Bonnie Tyler

I Love It – Icona Pop ft. Charli XCX

Let It Go – Disney’s Frozen (Originally Sung By Idina Menzel)

Let It Go – Disney’s Frozen (Originally Sung By Idina Menzel) (Sing-Along)

Love Is All – The Sunlight Shakers (Originally Sung By Roger Glover And The Butterfly Ball)

Love Me Again – John Newman

Macarena – The Girly Team (Originally Sung By Los Del Rio)

Maps – Maroon 5

Me And My Broken Heart – Rixton

Never Can Say Goodbye – Gloria Gaynor

Only You – Love Letter (Originally Sung By The Platters)

Problem – Ariana Grande ft Iggy Azalea & Big Sean

Summer – Calvin Harris

Summer – Calvin Harris (Sweat Version)

Tetris – Dancing Bros. (Originally Performed By Hirokazu Tanaka)

The Fox (What Does The Fox Say?) – Ylvis

Till I Find You – Austin Mahone

Walk This Way – Run DMC ft. Aerosmith

Walk This Way – Run DMC ft. Aerosmith (Old School)

Xmas Tree – Bollywood Santa

You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) – Dead or Alive

JUST DANCE 2016

All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor

All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor (Flower & Bee Version)

Animals – Martin Garrix

Animals – Martin Garrix (Extreme Version)

Balkan Blast Remix – Angry Birds

Blame – Calvin Harris ft. John Newman

Born This Way – Lady Gaga

Born This Way – Lady Gaga (Nerd Version)

Boys (Summertime Love) –

Chiwawa – Wanko Ni Mero Mero

Circus – Britney Spears

Circus – Britney Spears (Extreme Version)

Cool For The Summer – Demi Lovato

Copacabana – Frankie Bostello (Originally Sung By Barry Manilow)

Drop The Mambo – Diva Carmina

Fancy – Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX

Fancy – Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX (Indian Version)

Fun – Pitbull ft. Chris Brown

Gibberish – MAX

Hangover (BaBaBa) – Buraka Som Sistema

Heartbeat Song – Kelly Clarkson

Hey Mama – David Guetta, ft. Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha, & Afrojack

Hey Mama – David Guetta, ft. Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha, & Afrojack (Geisha Version)

Hit The Road Jack – Charles Percy (Originally Sung By Ray Charles)

Hit The Road Jack – Charles Percy (Originally Sung By Ray Charles) (Line Dance Version)

I Gotta Feeling – The Black Eyed Peas

I Gotta Feeling – The Black Eyed Peas (Classroom Version)

I’m An Albatraoz – AronChupa

Irish Meadow Dance – O’Callaghan’s Orchestra

Junto a Ti – Disney’s Violetta (Originally Sung By Martina Stoessel & Lodovica Comello)

Kaboom Pow – Nikki Yanofsky

Kool Kontact – Glorious Black Belts

Let’s Groove – Equinox Stars (Originally Sung By Earth, Wind & Fire)

Lights – Ellie Goulding

No Control – One Direction

Rabiosa – Shakira ft. El Cata

Rabiosa – Shakira ft. El Cata (Latin Fitness Version)

Teacher – Nick Jonas

Teacher – Nick Jonas (Car Version)

The Choice Is Yours – Darius Dante Van Dijk

These Boots Are Made For Walking – The Girly Team (Originally Sung By Nancy Sinatra)

This Is How We Do – Katy Perry

This Is How We Do – Katy Perry (Aerobics Version)

Stadium Flow – Imposs

Stuck On A Feeling – Prince Royce

Under The Sea – Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars

Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars (Tuxedo Version)

Want To Want Me – Jason Derulo

Want To Want Me – Jason Derulo (Couples Version)

When The Rain Begins To Fall – Sky Trucking (Originally Sung By Jermaine Jackson And Pia Zadora)

William Tell Overture – Rossini

You Never Can Tell – A. Caveman & The Backseats (Originally Sung By Chuck Berry)

You’re The One That I Want – John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John (From The Movie Grease)

JUST DANCE 2016 UNLIMITED SEASONS

Am I Wrong – Nico & Vinz

Better When I’m Dancin’ – Meghan Trainor

Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix) – OMI

Get Ugly – Jason Derulo

Hold My Hand – Jess Glynne

Shut Up and Dance – Walk The Moon

Smile (Улыбайся) – IOWA

Stadium Flow – Imposs (Fanmade)

Taste The Feeling – Avicii ft. Conrad Sewell

Taste The Feeling – Avicii ft. Conrad Sewell (Alternate)

This Is How We Do – Katy Perry (Fanmade)

JUST DANCE 2017

All About Us – Jordan Fisher

Bailar – Deorro ft. Elvis Crespo

Bang – Anitta

Bonbon – Era Istrefi

Cake By The Ocean – DNCE

Cake By The Ocean – DNCE (Earphones Version)

Can’t Feel My Face – The Weeknd

Carnaval Boom – Latino Sunset

Cheap Thrills – Sia ft. Sean Paul

Cola Song – INNA ft. J Balvin

Cola Song – INNA ft. J Balvin (Candy People Version)

Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen

Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen (Panda Version)

Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5

Dragostea Din Tei – O-Zone

El Tiki – Maluma

El Tiki – Maluma (Trio Version)

Ghost In The Keys – Halloween Thrills

Groove – Jack & Jack

Hips Don’t Lie – Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean

Hips Don’t Lie – Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean (Sumo Version)

I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll – Fast Froward Highway (Originally Sung By Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

Into You – Ariana Grande

La Bicicleta – Carlos Vives & Shakira

Last Christmas – Santa Clones (Originally Sung By Wham!)

Lean On – Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ

Lean On – Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ (Scarf Version)

Leila – Cheb Salama

Like I Would – ZAYN

Little Swing – AronChupa ft. Little Sis Nora

Oishii Oishii – Wanko Ni Mero Mero

PoPiPo – Hatsune Miku

RADICAL – Dyro & Dannic

RADICAL – Dyro & Dannic (Helmet Version)

Run The Night – Gigi Rowe

Scream & Shout – will.i.am ft. Britney Spears

Scream & Shout – will.i.am ft. Britney Spears (Extreme Version)

September – Equinox Stars (Originally Sung By Earth, Wind & Fire)

September – Equinox Stars (Originally Sung By Earth, Wind & Fire) (Disco Fitness Version)

Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It) – Beyoncé

Sorry – Justin Bieber

Sorry – Justin Bieber (Extreme Version)

Te Dominar – Daya Luz

Tico-Tico No Fubá – The Frankie Bostello Orchestra (Originally Sung By Zequinha de Abreu)

Titanium – David Guetta ft. Sia

Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) – Silentó

Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) – Silentó (Family Battle Version)

What Is Love – Ultraclub 90 (Originally Sung By Haddaway)

What Is Love – Ultraclub 90 (Originally Sung By Haddaway) (Car Version)

Wherever I Go – OneRepublic

Worth It – Fifth Harmony ft. Kid Ink

Worth It – Fifth Harmony ft. Kid Ink (Extreme Crew Version)

JUST DANCE 2017 UNLIMITED SEASONS

Ain’t My Fault – Zara Larsson

Cake By The Ocean – DNCE (VIPMADE)

Chiwawa – Wanko Ni Mero Mero (Remastered Version)

Don’t Let Me Down – The Chainsmokers ft. Daya

Don’t Worry – Madcon ft. Ray Dalton

Handclap – Fitz And The Tantrums

Handclap – Fitz And The Tantrums (Fanmade)

Hips Don’t Lie – Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean (VIPMADE)

How Deep Is Your Love – Calvin Harris ft. Disciples

Imya 505 (Имя 505) – Время и Стекло

Je Sais Pas Danser – Natoo

Juju On That Beat – Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall

Let Me Love You – DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber

Me Too – Meghan Trainor

Oishii Oishii – Wanko Ni Mero Mero (VIPMADE)

Ona Tańczy Dla Mnie – Weekend

The Greatest – Sia

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go – Wham! (From The Emoji Movie)

YOUTH – Troye Sivan

JUST DANCE 2018

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

24K Magic – Bruno Mars (Extreme Version)

All You Gotta Do (Is Just Dance) – The Just Dance Band

Amazing Girl – The Girly Team [Kids Mode]

Another One Bites The Dust – Queen

Another One Bites The Dust – Queen (Stunt Version)

Automaton – Jamiroquai

Automaton – Jamiroquai (Tomato Version)

Bad Liar – Selena Gomez

Beep Beep I’m A Sheep – LilDeuceDeuce ft. BlackGryph0n &TomSka

Blow Your Mind (Mwah) – Dua Lipa

Blue (Da Ba Dee) – Hit The Electro Beat (Originally Sung By Eiffel 65)

Boom Boom – Iggy Azalea ft. Zedd

Bubble Pop! – HyunA

Bubble Pop! – HyunA (Bubble Gum Version)

Carmen (Overture) – The Just Dance Orchestra (Originally Performed By Georges Bizet)

Chantaje – Shakira ft. Maluma

Chantaje – Shakira ft. Maluma (Subway Version)

Daddy Cool – Groove Century (Originally Sung By Boney M)

Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee

Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee (Extreme Version)

Dharma – Headhunterz & KSHMR

Dharma – Headhunterz & KSHMR (Fight Version)

Diggy – Spencer Ludwig

Fearless Pirate – Marine Band [Kids Mode]

Fight Club – Lights

Footloose – Top Culture (Originally Sung By Kenny Loggins)

Footloose – Top Culture (Originally Sung By Kenny Loggins) (Kids Version) [Kids Mode]

Funky Robot – Dancing Bros. [Kids Mode]

Got That – Gigi Rowe

Happy Farm – Groove Century [Kids Mode]

How Far I’ll Go – Disney’s Moana (Originally Sung By Auli’i Cravalho)

In The Hall Of The Pixel King – Dancing Bros.

Instruction – Jax Jones ft. Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don

Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Poka Dot Bikini – The Sunlight Shakers (Originally Sung By Bryan Hayland)

John Wayne – Lady Gaga

John Wayne – Lady Gaga (Extreme Version)

Keep On Moving – Michelle Delamor

Kissing Strangers – DNCE ft. Nicki Minaj

Kissing Strangers – DNCE ft. Nicki Minaj (Charleston Version)

Love Ward – Hatsune Miku

Magic Halloween – Halloween Thrills [Kids Mode]

Make It Jingle – Big Freedia

Naughty Girl – Beyoncé

New Face – PSY

Pixie Land – The Sunlight Shakers [Kids Mode]

Risky Business – Jorge Blanco

Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie

Sayonara – Wanko Ni Mero Mero

Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

Side To Side – Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj

Side To Side – Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj (Cycling Version)

Slumber Party – Britney Spears ft. Tinashe

Sugar Dance – The Just Dance Band

Swish Swish – Katy Perri ft. Nicki Minaj

The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody) – Bebe Rexha ft. Lil Wayne

Tumbum – Yemi Alade

Tumbum – Yemi Alade (Extreme Version)

Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) – Shakira

Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) – Shakira (Football Version)

Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) – Shakira (Kids Version) [Kids Mode]

JUST DANCE 2018 UNLIMITED SEASONS

All You Gotta Do (Is Just Dance) – The Just Dance Band (VIPMADE)

Dame Tu Cosita – El Chombo ft. Cutty Ranks

Dancing Queen – ABBA

Error – Natalia Nykiel

Feel it Still – Portugal, The Man

J’suis Pas Jalouse – Andy Raconte

Mi Gente – J Balvin & Willy William

No Lie – Sean Paul ft. Dua Lipa

Sax – Fleur East

Sun – DEMO

Thumbs – Sabrina Carpenter

What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 ft. SZA

JUST DANCE 2019

A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) – Fergie ft. Q-Tip and GoonRock

A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) – Fergie ft. Q-Tip and GoonRock (Twenties Version)

Adeyyo – Ece Seçkin

Bang Bang Bang – BIGBANG

Bang Bang Bang – BIGBANG (Extreme Version)

Boogiesaurus – A. Caveman and The Backseats (Originally Sung By John Anthony) [Kids Mode]

Bum Bum Tam Tam – MC Fioti ft. Future, J Balvin, Stefflon Don and Juan Magan

Bum Bum Tam Tam – MC Fioti ft. Future, J Balvin, Stefflon Don, and Juan Magan (Mad Scientist Version)

Ça Plane Pour Moi – Bob Platine (Originally Sung By Plastic Bertrand

Calypso – Luis Fonsi ft. Stefflon Don

Cosmic Party – Equinox Stars [Kids Mode]

DDU-DU DDU-DU – BLACKPINK

Familiar – Liam Payne & J Balvin

Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B

Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B (Extreme Version)

Fire On The Floor – Michelle Delamor

Friendly Phantom – Halloween Thrills [Kids Mode]

Havana – Camila Cabello

Havana – Camila Cabello (Tango Version)

I Feel It Coming – The Weekend ft. Daft Punk

I’m Still Standing – Top Culture (Originally Sung By Elton John)

Irish Meadow Dance – O’Callaghan’s Orchestra [Kids Mode]

Jingle Bells – Santa Clones [Kids Mode]

Make Me Feel – Janelle Monáe

Mama Mia – Mayra Verónica

Mi Mi Mi – Hit The Electro Beat (Originally Sung By Serebro)

Mi Mi Mi – Hit The Electro Beat (Originally Sung By Serebro) (Sassy Version)

Miłość w Zakopanem – Slawomir

Monsters Of Jazz – Jacky Arthur and Harold Geller (Credited As Groove Century) [Kids Mode]

Narco – Blasterjaxx & Timmy Trumpet

New Reality – Gigi Rowe

New Rules – Dua Lipa

New Rules – Dua Lipa (Extreme Version)

New World – Krewella, Yellow Claw ft. Vava

No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande

Not Your Ordinary – Stella Mwangi

Obsesión – Aventura

OMG – Arash ft. Snoop Dogg

OMG – Arash ft. Snoop Dogg (Extreme Version)

One Kiss – Dua Lipa

Pac-Man – Dancing Bros. (Originally Performed By Toshio Kai)

Rave In The Grave – AronChupa ft. Little Sis Nora

Rhythm Of The Night – Ultraclub 90 (Originally Sung By Corona)

Sangria Wine – Pharell Williams X Camila Cabello

Shaky Shaky – Daddy Yankee

Shinobi Cat – Glorious Black Belts (Originally Sung By Steve Ouimette) [Kids Mode]

Sugar – Maroon 5

Sweet Little Unforgettable Thing – Bea Miller

Sweet Sensation – Flo Rida

Tales Of The Desert – Persian Nights (Originally Sung By Ian Livingstone) [Kids Mode]

TOY – Netta

Un Poco Loco – Disney’s Coco (Originally Sung By Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez)

Water Me – Lizzo

Water Me – Lizzo (Tennis Version)

Where Are You Now? – Lady Leshurr ft. Wiley

Where Are You Now? – Lady Leshurr ft. Wiley (Hide And Seek Version)

Work Work – Britney Spears

Work Work – Britney Spears (Extreme Version)

JUST DANCE 2019 UNLIMITED SEASONS

Bang Bang Bang – BIGBANG (VIPMADE)

Boys – Lizzo

Criminal – Natti Natasha X Ozuna

Done For Me – Charlie Puth ft. Kehlani

Hala Bel Khamis – Maan Barghouth

Jump – Major Lazer ft. Busy Signal

Leg Song – LULU

Lush Life – Zara Larsson

Mayores – Becky G, Bad Bunny

Medicina – Anitta

Medicina – Anitta (Extreme Version)

New Reality – Gigi Rowe (VIPMADE)

On Ne Porte Pas De Sous-Vêtements – McFly & Carlito

Peanut Butter Jelly – Galantis

Qia La Yong Yuan OK – Future Underworld Mix – Alan Tam

Swish Swish – Katy Perri ft. Nicki Minaj (VIPMADE)

There Is Nothing Better In The World (Ничего на свете лучше нету) – Oleg Anofriyev (Credited As Bremenskiye Muzykanty In-Game)

You Don’t Know Me – Jax Jones ft. Raye

JUST DANCE 2020

365 – Zedd & Katy Perry

7 Rings – Ariana Grande

7 Rings – Ariana Grande (Extreme Version)

Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life – The Frankie Bostello Orchestra (Originally Sung By Monty Python)

Baby Shark – Pinkfong

Bad Boy – Riton & Kah-Lo

Bad Guy – Billie Eilish

Bad Guy – Billie Eilish (Billie Version)

Bangarang – Skrillex ft. Sirah

Bangarang – Skrillex ft. Sirah (Extreme Version)

Bassa Sababa – Netta

Con Altura – ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho

Con Calma – Daddy Yankee ft. Snow

Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) – Millenium Alert (Originally Sung By The Backstreet Boys)

FANCY – TWICE

Fancy Footwork – Chromeo

Fit But You Know It – The Streets

Freeze Please – The Just Dance School [Kids Mode]

Get Busy – KOYOTIE

God Is A Woman – Ariana Grande

God Is A Woman – Ariana Grande (Goddess Version)

Happy Birthday – Top Culture [Kids Mode]

High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

I Am The Best (내가 제일 잘 나가) – 2NE1

I Am The Best (내가 제일 잘 나가) – 2NE1 (Extreme Version)

I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

I Like It – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Infernal Galop (Can-Can) – The Just Dance Orchestra (Originally Performed By Jacques Offenbach)

Jungle Danes – The Sunlight Shakers [Kids Mode]

Just An Illusion – Equinox Stars (Originally Sung By Imagination)

Keep In Touch – JD McCrary

Kill This Love – BLACKPINK

Kill This Love – BLACKPINK (Extreme Version)

Kitchen Kittens – Cooking Meow Meow [Kids Mode]

Le Bal Masqué – Dr. Creole (Originally Sung By La Compagnie Créole)

MA ITU – Stella Mwangi

Magical Morning – The Just Dance Orchestra [Kids Mode]

Mini Yo School – Dancing Bros. [Kids Mode]

My Friend The Dragon – The Just Dance Orchestra [Kids Mode]

My New Swag (我的新衣) – VAVA ft. Ty & Nina Wang

Old Town Road (Remix) – Lil Nas. X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Old Town Road (Remix) – Lil Nas. X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus (Line Dance Version)

Policeman – Eva Simons ft. Konshens

Rain Over Me – Pitbull ft. Marc Anthony

Rain Over Me – Pitbull ft. Marc Anthony (Extreme Version)

Skibidi – Little Big

Soy Yo – Bomba Estéro

Soy Yo – Bomba Estéro (Snake Version)

Sushi – Merk & Kremont

Sushi – Merk & Kremont (Extreme Version)

Stop Movin’ – Royal Republic

Só Depois De Carnaval – Lexa

Taki Taki – DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B

Taki Taki – DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B (Caveman Version)

Talk – Khalid

Talk – Khalid (Extreme Version)

Tel Aviv – Omar Adam ft. Arisa

The Frog Concert – Groover Century [Kids Mode]

The Time (Dirty Bit) – The Black Eyed Peas

The Time (Dirty Bit) – The Black Eyed Peas (Extreme Version)

Ugly Beauty (怪美的) – Jolin Tsai

Vodovorot – XS Project

JUST DANCE 2020 UNLIMITED SEASONS

10,000 Luchtballonnen – K3

1999 – Charli XCX & Troye Sivan

Boys – Lizzo (Voguing Version)

Crayon – G-Dragon

DjaDja – Aya Nakamura

Don’t Call Me Up – Mabel

Hype – Dizzee Rascal & Calvin Harris

Into The Unknown – Disney’s Frozen 2 (Originally Sung By Idina Menzel ft. AURORA)

La Respuesta – Becky G ft. Maluma

New World – Krewella, Yellow Claw ft. Vava (VIPMADE)

Panini – Lil Nas X

Spinning (Кружит) – MONATIK

Sucker – Jonas Brothers

White Noise – Disclosure ft. AlunaGeorge

Woman Like Me – Little Mix ft. Nicki Minaj

X – Nicky Jam & J Balvin

JUST DANCE 2021

Adore You – Harry Styles

Alexandrie Alexandra – Claude François

All The Good Girls Go To Hell – Billie Eilish

Bailando – Paradiso ft. DJ Patrick Samoy

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd (Extreme Version)

Boy, You Can Keep It – Alex Newell

Buscando – Good Time Ahead & Jenn Morell

Buscando – Good Time Ahead, Jenn Morel (Extreme Version)

Dance Monkey – Tones And I

Dibby Dibby Sound – DJ Fresh & Jay Fay ft. Ms. Dynamite

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa (Extreme Version)

Feel Special – TWICE

Feel Special – TWICE (Extreme Version)

Flying Carpet – Persian Nights (Kids Mode)

Juice – Lizzo (Yummy Version)

Georgia – Tiggs Da Author

Get Get Down – Paul Johnson

Heat Seeker – Dreamers

Here Comes The Spy – The Step Brigade (Kids Mode)

Ice Cream – Blackpink & Selena Gomez

In The Navy – The Sunlight Shakers (Originally sung by Village People)

Joone Khodet – Black Cats

Juice – Lizzo

Kick It – NCT 127

Kick It – NCT 127 (Extreme Version)

Kulikitaka – Toño Rosario

Lacrimosa – Apashe

Let’s Save Our Planet – The Sunlight Shakers (Kids Mode)

Magneta Riddim – DJ Snake

Paca Dance – The Just Dance Band

Que Tire Pa Lante – Daddy Yankee

Rain On Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Rare – Selena Gomez

Rare – Selena Gomez (Fairy Version)

Rock N Roll Princess – Fast Forward Highway (Kids Mode)

Runaway (U & I) – Galantis

Samba de Janeiro – Ultraclub 90 (Originally sung by Bellini)

Samba de Janeiro – Ultraclub 90 (Originally sung by Bellini) (Samba Version)

Say So – Doja Cat

Señorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Space Cat – The Sunlight Shakers (Kids Mode)

Temperature – Sean Paul

Temperature – Sean Paul (Extreme Version)

The Color Lab – Dancing Bros. (Kids Mode)

The Other Side – SZA & Justin Timberlake

The Weekend – Michael Gray

Till The World Ends – The Girly Team (Originally sung by Britney Spears)

Till The World Ends – The Girly Team (Originally sung by Britney Spears) (Extreme Version)

UNO – Little Big

Volar – Lele Pons ft. Susan Diaz & Victor Cadenas

Without Me – Eminem

Without Me – Eminem (Extreme Version)

Yameen Yasar – DJ Absi

Yameen Yasar – DJ Absi (Extreme Version)

YO LE LLEGO – J Balvin & Bad Bunny

You’ve Got A Friend In Me – Disney Pixar’s Toy Story

Zenit – ONUKA

JUST DANCE 2021 UNLIMITED SEASONS

All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Calypso – Luis Fonsi ft. Stefflon Don (Community Remix)

Come Back Home – 2NE1

Dans Van De Farao – K3

Flash (Just Dance Version) – Bilal Hassani, Sundy Jules, Paola Locatelli & Sulivan Gwed

Girls Like – Tinie Tempah ft. Zara Larsson

Head & Heart – Joel Corry ft. MNEK

Intoxicated – Martin Solveig & GTA

John Cena – Sho Madjozi

Juice – Lizzo (VIPMADE)

Monster – EXO

Rainbow Beats – Yi Yan/Zhao Fang Jing/Suika Kune/Feizaojun (Previously exclusive to Just Dance China)

Stupid Love – Lady Gaga

The Way I Are – Timbaland ft. Keri Hilson, D.O.E., Sebastian

Tusa – Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj

U.S.A. – Da Pump

JUST DANCE 2022 UNLIMITED SEASONS

À La Falie – Julien Granel & Lena Situations

Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

Daisy – Ashnikko

Follow The White Rabbit – Madison Beer

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat & SZA

Koi – Gen Hoshino

Level Up – Ciara (VIPMADE)

Malibu – Kim Petras

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

Positions – Ariana Grande

Princess (王妃) – Jam Hsiao (Previously exclusive to Just Dance China)

Shoutout – Lisa Pac (VIPMADE)

Waterval – K3

JUST DANCE NOW

Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke ft. Pharrell Williams (Fanmade)

India Waale – KK, Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan, And Vishal Dadlani (From The Movie Happy New Year)

Movement Is Happiness (Find Your Thing) – Avishay Goren & Yossi Cohen

Turn Up The Love – Far East Movement ft. Cover Drive (Fanmade)

We No Speak Americano – Hit The Electro Beat (Originally Sung By Yolanda Be Cool and DCUP) (Fanmade)

As you can see, there are a plethora of different music types to get down with, so you’ll be able to find just about anything for anyone. You’ll be able to play with many different players, or by yourself as a great way to unwind after a long day.

While they may no longer release these titles on the Wii, you’ll be able to relive those glory days by getting this new version of Just Dance. However, if you’d prefer to stay with the physical originals, you may be interested to know that Just Dance 22 comes with a month’s trial to Just Dance Unlimited, so you can give this streaming portion a try at no cost. Thankfully, you’ll be able to get a proper bit of Rasputin back into your life with this subscription service, so it’s worth it right there.

Just Dance Unlimited is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.