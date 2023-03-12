GBF Character Tier List: Best Characters Ranked

Image: Cygames

Granblue Fantasy, a JRPG mobile Gacha game, features over 80 characters. Each one of these characters has abilities specifically designed for themselves while also having their weaknesses and strengths. With so many characters, how can one decide who to pick over another? With some guidance and reading this article—you will know who to choose.

All Granblue Fantasy Characters Ranked

The current meta is constantly changing for Granblue Fantasy, so the grid below ranks all characters for March 2023. On the table, you will notice that we have split all characters into their Element class. Read further for a brief description of each tier, some standout names, and why we believe they fall under each level.

Tier Wind Water Light Fire Earth Dark S Albert, Aliza, Andira, Gawain, Grimnir, Heles, Kokkoro, Levi, Lennah, Meteon, Morrigna, Nexahualpilli, Naoise, Selfira, Seruel, Societte, Stan, Tiamat, Yodarha, Yurius. Aglovale, Altair, Anne, Aqours Second-Years, Cagliostro, Charlotta, Europa, Grea, Katalina, Lancelot, Kolulu, Lilly, Lecia, Lucio, Milleore and Sahil Lao, Narmaya, Romeo, Pholia, Sandalphon, Shura, Sturm, Silva, Vajra, Vane, Vania and Malinda, Yuel. Danua, Dorothy and Claudia, Ferry, Halluel, Hallessena, LLsa, Lo, Jeanne d’ARC, Juliet, Kumbhira, Levin Sisters, Malluel, Mary, Melissabelle, Percival, Robomi, Rosamia, Shitori, Silva, Zooey. Abby, Anila, Aoidos, Athena, Beatrix, Colossus, Ghandagoza, Grea, Illnot, Lanelot and Vane, Magisa, Metera, Mugen, Percival, Rackam, Reinhardtzar, Satyr, Scathacha, Shiva, Tabina, Teena, Therese, Tsubasa, Yuel, Yuisis, Zeta. Aletheia, Alexiel, Ayer, Baai, Cain, Dante and Freiheit, De la Fille, Eugen, Eustance, Hallessena, Jessica, Ladiva, Leona, Mahira, Medusa, Pengy, Rosetta, Sara, Soriz, Vaseraga, Vira. Amira, Anthuria, Azazel, Black Knight, Clarisse, Helel ben Shalen, Joker, Kolulu, Lady Grey, Lunalu, Narmaya, Nicholas, Olivia, Orchid, Predator, Rei, Renie, Rosetta, Tanya, Vania, Vaseraga, Vikala, Wulf. A Arriet, Carmelina, Christina, Feena, Gachapin, Juri, Kaede Takagaki, Korwa, Mirin, Petra, Sen, Sevilbarra, Suzaku Kurugi, Yuisis. Arulumaya, Cailana, Chat Noir, Curcuroux, Diantha, Izmir, Lady Katapillar and Vira, Leona, Lilele, Macula, Marius, Mina, Owen, Yngwie. Amira, Baotorda, Conan Edogawa, Cure black and Cure White, Mikazuki Munechika, Pecorine, Sandalphon, Sarunan, Sophia, Zeta. Agielba, Aquors Third-Years, Charioce XVII, Dante, Drang, Friday, Ilsa, Kallen, Kallen Kouzuki, Zahlhamelina. Aquors First-Years, Catherine, Herja, Ilsa, Jin, Nezahualpilli, Razia, Walder, Yaia. Elize Lotus, Forte, Cerberus, Freezie, Karyl, Kou, Lelouch Lamperouge, Marquiares, Sarunan, Seox, Skull, Veight. B Arisa, Arthur, Arthur and Mordred, Chloe, Helnar, Krunge, Mikasa, Miku Maekawa, Shiki Ichimose, Sutera. Anastasia, Ange, Camieux, Chun-Li, Erin, Ejaeli, Kaoru Sakuraba, Lamretta, Lowain, Minami Nitta, Mishra, Morphe and Phoebe. Arusha, Bridgette and Cordelia, Ceylan, Erica Fontaine, Ezecrain, Feather, Johann, Nicholas. Alec, Astera, Barawa, Carren, Cassius, Danua, Miria Akagi, Naoise, Nina Drango, Sunrise. Airi Totoki, Almeida, Anzu Futuba, Haladar, J.J., La Coiffe, Melleau, Mimlemel and Pun-Kin, Nemone, The Lowain Brothers, Vanzza. Black Knights and Orchid, Deliford, Katalina, Luna, Meg, Mika, Randall, Richard, Shao, Will, You, Zaja. C Aster, Haohmaru, Joy, Syr, Eso, Goblin Mage, Hazen, Keehar, Mimlemel and Stumpeye, Sevastien, Kerteira, Rashid, Robertina, Ryu, Sakura, Shinjugi, Toru Amuro, Tsubasa Kashiwagi. Farrah, Mizuki Karashima, Naga, Pamela, Rin Shibuya, Sahil Lao, Sig, Ulamnuran, Pengy, Suframare. Daetta, Elta, Nakoruru, Novei, Uzuki Shimamura, Philosophia, Tear Grants, Tyre, Vermeil, Sachiko Koshizimu, Sakura Kinomoto, Soriz. Elmott, Ippatsu, Jessica, Karva, Mary, Mio Honda, Rosine, Ryan, Stahn Aileron, Gemini, Izuminokami Kanesada, Karin, Lina, Sutera, Anna, Dorothy, Milla Maxwell, Sarya, Teru Tendo. Augusta, Carmelina, Claudia, Juri, Kanako Mimura, Laguna, Mariah, Redluck, Skull, Paris, Volenna, Yamanbagiri Kunihiro. Koume Shirasaka, Stan, Yuri Lowell, Mika Jougasaki, Zehek, Ange, Ludmila, Rita.

S Tier

While these characters have a high rarity and can be highly challenging to get your hands on, they are worth taking the time to acquire. Players should level up these characters as much as possible to increase their potential, but even at their base levels, they are special.

Every one of the options found in this tier level has strong charge attacks along with excellent base skills and support skills. Look at Lennah, for example, whose charge attack “Le Jardin de Fleurs” provides 450% wind damage to a foe and sometimes even up to 500%. Then there’s Halluel, whose max attack power can reach 4400.

A Tier

Players can argue that most of the characters found in the A tier belong higher due to incredible base stats. They are only found lower than their higher-ranked counterparts because their charge attacks and skills are not as valuable. Still, they make great additions to a player’s team.

Wind Juri’s max attack power can reach a whopping 7650, making him an undeniable force on the battlefield, while Cerberus has the potential to reach 8633 attack power with the right upgrade investments.

Although charge attacks aren’t as great as S-ranked characters, there are still excellent support skills to be found here, like Cerberus’s “Infernal Heaven,” which provides a 50% boost to triple the attack rate.

B Tier

If you are having trouble obtaining the A and S-tier characters on this ranking list, you should rest assured that you will be fine if you have B-leveled heroes on your team. These characters are a great way to progress, but they will need much support to make them shine. The good news is that most of these characters can provide their own support skills to strengthen them.

For example, Ejaeli has three standout support skills that help her make a name for herself. “Mnnnph!” boosts her recovery cap when she is below 40% in health, “So Long’s Song” provides a 20% bonus to water damager when her HP is above 80%, and then her “Extended Mastery” support skill helps with fire damage reduction for the whole team.

That is just one example of the long list of B-leveled characters, but you will find this across the board—weaknesses that players can fix with support skills. But, the fact that they need so much support to shine brings them down a tier rank.

C Tier

These units provide abilities that will help you progress, but due to their weak base stats, players should discard them as soon as possible once a better option becomes available. Problems will surely arise eventually if one keeps these characters on their team.

Still, beginners can find some help at the start of the game and early stages when battles are relatively straightforward. Wind Aster is a character that can help due to the “Refreshing Breeze” skill that will grant an ally 50% TA up and supplemental damage. If you don’t like Aster’s playstyle, you could use Anna for her skills that increase fire damage—beware that her max HP only reaches 640.

