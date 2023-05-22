Geminik Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has 152 shrines, and every one of them offers a unique challenge that can only be solved with the abilities granted by Link’s new Zonai arm. The solutions to many of these Shrine puzzles require you to mix and match Zonai Devices in specific ways, and there are few Shrine-solving Zonai builds more unorthodox than the one needed to complete Geminik Shrine. Here is the Geminik Shrine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Geminik Shrine’s “Turbine Power” Shrine Solution in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Geminik Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is located on the spiral peninsula that juts out into the eastern coast of the Akkala Highlands. The path to the Shrine itself is patrolled by Water Octoroks and Aerocudas, which can make getting to it difficult. While you can deal with these monsters by shooting them with Arrows, I learned that it is possible to avoid them by gliding straight to the Shrine from Ulris Mountain Skyview Tower.

Once inside the Shrine itself, you will probably notice the powerless Zonai device sitting in the middle of the circle of unlit torches. Here is what you need to do to get it working and unlock the door between you and the Blessing of Light inside.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Go to the right side of the room and use the Ultrahand ability to pick up the propeller sitting on the ground. Once you have it, stick it to the Zonai device in the middle of the chamber.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Next, go to the left side of the room and walk up to the Zonai generator. Use Ultrahand to pick up the sheet of metal next to the generator and use it to complete the circuit between the propeller and the generator. Be careful not to touch the metal sheet, as it will become electrified.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now that the propeller is spinning, use your paraglider to ride the current up to the platform in the northwestern corner of the chamber. There, you will find three Zonai Flame emitters, with one already running. Pick up at least two Flame emitters and drop them to the floor, then head back down yourself.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now that you have the Flame emitters, your first instinct will probably be to use them to light the torches. While you are on the right track, it will soon become apparent that the pillars above the torches are sprinklers set to extinguish the torches after a few seconds.

To get all eight torches lit before the sprinklers come on, you need to break the electrical circuit again by removing the metal sheet. This part of the process will make sense soon.

Now that the propeller is still, you can use Ultrahand to attach the two Flame-emitters to the blades. You want to be sure the propeller is not being weighed too far in one direction, so put them on the blade opposite of each other. Be sure that you light the Flame-emitters up before you proceed.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you have your flame-spewing propeller, step back and complete the circuit. Once the propeller is spinning, it will send a wave of flames in all directions and light the torches before the extinguishers can activate.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now that they are all ablaze, the barred door will open, and you can claim your Blessing of Light, which can be used to upgrade your Stamina or Health.

