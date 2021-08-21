Genshin Impact 2.0 Phantom Flow Guide: Stage 1 – Electrograna’s Triumph (Shoden + Okuden)

Genshin Impact‘s new event, Phantom Flow, is already here, bringing another wave of challenges sure to take your teams to their limit.

With that said, we will now tell you how to finish the first stage of the Phantom Flow event, Electrograna’s Triumph, on both Shoden and Okuden modes, and in all difficulties.

Recommended Characters / Teams

First, you need a good DPS. On this scenario, we recommend you to make use of Hu Tao, Xiao, or Eula. If you can’t make use of them, Razor or a C6 Noelle, paired with Albedo, among others, can also work really well.

Since to finish the event in all its available difficulties, you need to win without letting a single teammate die, bringing a character capable of creating shields often is a must. On that note, our top pick would be Morax himself, Zhongli, as he is without a shadow of a doubt the best in the game in that regard. If you don’t have him, Albedo would be our second choice, and so on.

After that, picking a good healer is vital. If you plan on making use of a Cryo/Pyro DPS, like Hu Tao, Yoimiya, Diluc, or Ayaka, we recommend Barbara, since she can apply the element to enemies well and enable damaging reactions.

As a DPS can only show their true potential thanks to its supports, if you plan on using a Physical DPS, we advise you to replace Barbara for Qiqi if the selected DPS is Razor, if you plan on using Eula, add Fischl, so that you can make use of the Superconduct reaction to increase your overall damage.

As always, Bennett is a great trump card, able to fit any composition, so keep that in mind.

Phantom Flow Stage 1 – Recommended Strategy – Shoden

To clear the stage, focus on attacking the enemies in groups to increase the efficiency of your DPS, all while using your supports to boost the overall damage.

Remember to make use of the stage’s Shinryuu Mechanic to make your Elemental Bursts available more often, which is a godsend for characters like Xiao and Hu Tao. Using Noelle + Albedo can also work well if she can deal enough damage, since her attacks will hit fast and in a huge AoE.

Phantom Flow Stage 1 – Recommended Strategy – Okuden

The stage’s Okuden challenge really brings its difficulty to a whole new level, so remember to bring your best DPS.

To clear the stage, remember to make use of the stage’s Shinryuu Mechanic to deal AoE damage, to do that, save your Elemental Bursts and use them in quick succession, always keeping in mind that they can boost your overall damage by a ton when used correctly. You can check out an example of how to use team synergy below:

If you are using a Hu Tao/Zhongli/Barbara composition in the stage, you can use the three Bursts to massively increase your damage, for that, first, you need to use Zhongli’s Burst (AoE Damage and Petrification), then shift to Barbara’s, or Xingqiu’s, (enabler), hit a few enemies or apply hydro on them, and then bring Hu Tao, activate her Elemental Skill and then her Burst to deal massive damage.

During the battle, don’t forget the smaller enemies, since you still need to defeat many of them. You also need to keep a close watch on the Kairagi’s and attack them constantly, always making use of reactions to boost your overall damage to deal with their high amount of health. It is important to also keep your shield up at all times, since, if you are not careful, your health may drop to zero in seconds.

