Genshin Impact 2.0 Phantom Flow Guide: Stage 6 – Wavebreaker (Shoden + Okuden)

The sixth stage of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.0 Phantom Flow event is here, bringing a new challenge sure to offer Travelers a worthy test for their skills.

With that said, we will now tell you how to complete the sixth stage of Genshin Impact’s current Phantom Flow event, Wavebreaker, and unlock all of its rewards.

Recommended Characters / Teams

For this stage, you should, first, bring a DPS capable of dealing massive damage in a wide area, which will make you able to deal with both the Frostarm, Thunderhelm Lawachurl’s and the smaller enemies around the field. To increase your DPS’ efficiency, make use of Elemental reactions to boost your overall damage.

This strategy is highly advised if you are using a Pyro/Cryo DPS, such as Hu Tao, Ayaka, and Ganyu. No matter which type of DPS you pick, bringing a Burst Support is highly advised,

In this regard, Zhongli is the best in-game choice, since he can deal heavy damage, shield your DPS, and keep the enemies petrified.

With that said, increasing your DPS’ ATK is also vital, for that, we recommend that you add Bennett as both the healer and the team’s main battery- a lifesaver for those who plan on using Hu Tao and Xiao on the stage.

Phantom Flow Stage 6 – Recommended Strategy – Shoden

To clear this stage, making use of its Shinryuu Mechanic is vital, since it will allow you to deal heavy damage to all enemies in a wide area. For that, remember to always refresh the Mechanic and to also focus on dealing with the Frostarm Lawachurl fist, all while making constant use of Bennett’s Burst/Reactions to increase your team’s overall damage.

Phantom Flow Stage 6 – Recommended Strategy – Okuden

For this stage’s Okuden challenge, the Frostarm Lawachurl will be replaced by a Thunderhelm Lawachurl, other than that, make use of the same strategy used in the stage’s Shoden and remember to focus on the Lawachurl first.

Here, making use of the stage’s mechanic becomes even more important, since it will allow you to deal massive damage in a wide range.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2021