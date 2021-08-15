Genshin Impact 2.0 Theater Mechanicus Guide: Stage 3 – Springtide Advent

Genshin Impact‘s Theater Mechanicus event is back, bringing another wave of challenges, rewards, and many new features.

With that in mind, we will now tell you how to complete the third stage of the Theater Mechanicus event, offering a composition that can fit all the stage’s patterns, making sure that, no matter with the waves you face, you will be able to win at the end.

The Main Difference Between the Final Waves

In our tries, we manage to experience two different patterns in the third stage but don’t worry, since the main difference between them is in its final waves, which will either feature a blitz of Blazing Axe Mitachurl (yikes) or a few duos of Stonehide Lawachurls.

Remember, that to be able to complete the stage, you need to upgrade your Mechanicus, especially the Dust Devil (Anemo) ones, since they will be your biggest source of damage. To succeed it is vital that you upgrade their attack, making the Mechanicus attack with not only wind but with blades made of it, which will have a longer reach and deal a lot more damage. After that, the Inferno ones (Pyro) should be your main priority, followed by the Furious Discharge (Electro) ones.

Wave 1

For the first wave, we will make use of five devices, two Dust Devil ones, one Inferno Mechanicus, and two Furious Discharge ones. This composition will make sure to keep the enemies in the line of fire while enabling Swirl and Overloaded reactions often.

Wave 2

For the second wave, we will only add one Inferno Mechanicus, to even things out. Don’t forget to keep improving your constructs, since you will need all the damage you can get, as well as a great range to be able to catch all enemies. As the enemies spawn, stay in the middle of the map, so that you can attack and throw as many enemies as possible out from the platform.

Waves 3 and 4

For both the third and the fourth waves, we will add a few more Mechanicus in the second set available on each side, to create a synergy between both sides and to deal even more damage.

You can check out the additions in the map below:

Wave 5

For the last wave, we will add even more firepower. This formation works wonders against the Stonehide Lawachurls, since they are slower, but can also work well against the blitz of Mitachurls.

If you have enough upgrades, you can also replace the 2 new Pyro ones with Anemo and turn them to the opposite portal, to keep enemies in a constant line of fire and deal huge amounts of damage.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, via miHoYo’s official launcher and on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. You can also share your progress between all platforms thanks to its cross-save feature.

- This article was updated on August 15th, 2021