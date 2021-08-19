Genshin Impact 2.0 Theater Mechanicus Guide: Stage 7 – Autumnal Resplendence

Genshin Impact‘s Theater Mechanicus is back, now on version 2.0, bringing another wave of challenges, rewards, and many new features.

With that said, we will now show you a formation that will allow you to complete Theater Mechanicus’ seventh stage, Autumnal Resplendence easily.

Wave 1

In this stage, the enemies will pass through the same defenses for the most part of the stage, so, we will focus on placing the constructs n these areas, as well as increasing their overall damage and synergy.

For that, it will be more about quality than quantity, since we will only place a total of 8 Mechanicus thought the whole stage, starting with 3 Rippling Reflection ones (Hydro) in front of the portals and one Dust Devil one (Anemo) at the bottom of the stars.

Wave 2

For the second wave, we will add two Glacial Boom Mechanicus (Cryo) behind our already placed Dust Devil Mechanicus.

For this composition to work, you need to upgrade both your Rippling Reflection and Glacial Boom Mechanicus to the limit, boosting their range, speed, and damage, since in this stage, it is all about Hydro damage and being able to enable the freeze reaction.

Wave 3

For the third wave, we will only add a single Rippling Reflection Mechanicus, placing it behind the Glacial Boom duo, so that we can make sure to finish any enemy who manages to pass the defenses.

Waves 4 and 5

For the fourth wave, we will keep the same formation used in the previous wave.

For the fifth wave, on the other hand, we will be replacing the Rippling Reflection Mechanicus with another Glacial Boom one, making sure you are able to freeze the enemies no-stop, with that combo, plus the continuous damage of the constructs placed at the top, you just need to relax and watch as the enemy wave is reduced to nothing.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, via miHoYo’s official launcher and on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. You can also share your progress between all platforms thanks to its cross-save feature.