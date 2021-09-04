Genshin Impact 2.1 Hyakunin Ikki Guide: Stage 2 – Halting the Rains

The second stage of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.1 Hyakunin Ikki event is already available, bringing to players another challenge sure to take all of their teams to the limit. With that said, we will now show you how to beat the second stage of the event, ” Halting the Rains”, and get all of its rewards. Before we start, don’t forget to take a look at our guide for the event’s first stage, ”It’s Haiku Time!”, here.

Recommended Characters / Duos Hyakunin Ikki Stage 2

Just like with the last stage of the event, to take part in the second one you need to send 6 different duos to battle. The duos can feature both your characters and the available trial ones, which are Xiao, Tartaglia (Childe), Ganyu, Yanfei, Ningguang, and Fischl. With that in mind, we recommend that you make use of duos capable of synergizing both with each other and with the other rotations. Making use of elemental reactions such as Vaporize (Pyro + Hydro) and Melt (Pyro + Cryo) is also key.

For this stage, 3 duos that can make a difference are Xiao + Bennett, Noelle + Geo Supports, such as Albedo and Zhongli, and Childe + Pyro. Using Ganyu is also highly recommended since she can, by herself, deal massive elemental damage. You can check out below the duos and the buffs we used to clear the second stage:

Recommended Strategy for Hyakunin Ikki: Stage 2

This stage will feature Hilichurls, Hydro Samachurls, and Mitachurls. To clear it, you need to focus your efforts on defeating the Samachurls first since they can heal the remaining enemies. To be able to deal with all the enemies fast, focus your efforts on dealing AoE damage. When the Mitachurls appear, focus on making use of the elemental reactions to deal massive damage and finish them fast. Remember to also rotate your duos often to keep their damage up and increase the speed at which you get fervor.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, mobile devices, and PC, via miHoYo’s official launcher and on the Epic Games Store.