Genshin Impact 2.1 Hyakunin Ikki Guide: Stage 4 – The Red Lotus Hilibrawlers

The fourth day of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.1 Hyakunin Ikki event is here, bringing to players another challenge as well as another batch of Primogems. With that said, we will now show you how to clear the fourth stage of the event and get all of its rewards.

Hyakunin Ikki Stage 4 – Recommended Characters / Duos

In ”The Red Lotus Hilibrawlers”, players will need to face off Hilichurls, Pyro Hilichurl Shooters, Cryo Hilichurl Shooters, Cryo Samachurl, and Frostarm Lawachurls. With that said, it’s vital that you make use of all the Pyro characters that you possibly can, not only because they are perfect for the stage’s bonus but also because you will have to defeat the Lawachurl fast. It is also vital that you make use of characters capable of dealing AoE damage and synergizing not only with their selected partner but also with the next rotation. For that, we recommend characters like Xiao, Zhongli, Albedo, Venti, Sucrose, among others.

We also recommend that you make use of the Bennett + Xiao duo since they are capable of cleaning the battlefield in only one move, while also dealing massive damage. To use Xiao to its fullest, make sure you boost him with the Plunging/Jump and the Anemo DMG event-exclusive skills. The Raiden Shogun can also work really well since in this mode your characters get energy fast and can’t stay in the field for long.

Recommended Strategy for Hyakunin Ikki: Stage 4

For this stage, you need to focus on dealing as much AoE damage as possible, for that, activate your elemental Bursts as fast as you can to increase your overall damage. At the moment the Frostarm Lawachurl appears, make sure that you have at least 1 Pyro character so that you can melt that shield and start to deal massive damage. Other than that, don’t let the enemies scatter around the area, and try to defeat the small ones as fast as possible. Staying mobile is key. Also, make sure to always rotate the duos, so that you can get the damage boost. Remember, to get all the rewards you need to score at least 2,000 points, so making use of the event’s mechanics is vital to increase the speed at which your fervor charges.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, mobile devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on September 5th, 2021