Genshin Impact 2.1 Hyakunin Ikki Guide: Stage 5 – Yaya Ika Challengers

Day 5 of Genshin Impact‘s current Hyakunin Ikki event is here, bring to players another stage and another fresh batch of Primogems. With that said, we will now show you how to clear the fifth stage of the event and get all of its rewards.

Hyakunin Ikki Stage 5 – Recommended Characters / Duos

In this stage, players will face waves composed of a wide arrange of Hilichurls, as well as a few Electro Samachurls and Thunderhelm Lawachurls. With that said, it is vital that you focus on making use of characters capable of dealing AoE damage frequently.

Thanks to the fact that during the event characters will gather a lot of energy and will not need to stay in the field for long, using Burst supports such as the Electro Shogun is advised, even if her Electro attacks will not be very effective against some enemies. Since the stage offers a boost to Geo characters, using them is also advised. In our experience, combos such as Bennett + Ningguang and Albedo + Noelle can work wonders against all the enemies. As always, Pyro characters are essential, so remember to pick at least one Pyro DPS and one Pyro support.

Recommended Strategy

To clear the stage and get all of its rewards, we recommend that you begin by making use of your best DPS’ so that you can deal with the first two waves as fast and efficiently as possible. The trickiest part will be when the Thunderhelm Lawachurl decides to appear. When that happens, focus on dealing high elemental damage to him so that you can break his shield and start dealing high damage. You can destroy his shield fast by using Elemental Supports, such as Bennett and Xiangling. Make sure to always switch between your duos so that you can maximize your damage input and increase your fervor. It is also good to keep in mind that to get all the rewards, you need to finish the stage with at least 2,000 points.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, mobile devices, and PC.