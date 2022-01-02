Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is only a few days away and many players are currently counting the seconds for its first wave of banners, set to feature both the debut of upcoming 5-star Shenhe and the long-awaited rerun of fan-favorite 5-star Xiao. With that said, we will now tell you everything you need to know about the first two banners of Genshin Impact’s version 2.4, including their run time, featured 4-star characters, and more.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Shenhe and Xiao Banners: All 4-Stars and More

As we said above, the first phase of Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 will feature two banners, featuring both upcoming 5-star Cryo Polearm “Lonesome Transcendence” Shenhe, and 5-star Anemo Polearm “Vigilant Yaksha” Xiao. The banners will be available from January 5th, 2022 to January 25th, 2022. Apart from the featured 5-star characters, both banners will also feature the debut of 4-star Geo Polearm “Stage Lucida” Yun Jin, as she will be, together with 4-star Geo Catalyst “Eclipsing Star” Ningguang, and 4-star Cryo Claymore “Frozen Ardor” Chongyun, one of the Character Wish Banner’s feature 4-star characters. After the end of version 2.4, Yun Jin will join the 4-star roster available as part of the game’s standard wish banner, or “Wanderlust Invocation”.

Together with the debut of the first wave of banners, a new weapon featured banner will also debut, featuring both the new 5-star Polarm Calamity Queller and the 5-Star Polearm Primordial Jade Winged-Spear as its featured 5-star weapons. Apart from the 5-star weapons, the banner will also feature the 4-stars, The Flute, Favonius Greatsword, Lithic Spear, The Widsith, and Favonius Warbow. The banner will run and end together with the Shenhe and Xiao banners.

Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 will also feature two reruns as part of its second phase, starring “Vago Mundo” Zhongli and “Plenilune Gaze” Ganyu. Apart from the new characters and the already revealed reruns, version 2.4 will also feature the debut of two new skins, for both 5-star Electro Sword user Keqing, and 4-star Geo Catalyst user Ningguang.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to debut on January 5th, 2022.

- This article was updated on January 2nd, 2022