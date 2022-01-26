Genshin Impact 2.5 Banners: All We Know

The second phase of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is already underway, which also means that the release date of the game’s upcoming version 2.5 is ever closer. With that said, and to help you get ready for the arrival of the new version, here’s everything we know about the character wish banners set to the debut of Genshin Impact’s version 2.5.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Banners: Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, and More

According to many know leakers, Yae Miko will be featured in the first wave of banners of Genshin Impact’s version 2.5. Adding to that, according to known leaker Lumie, Yae will not have a concurrent banner. Apart from that, there are no reliable leaks regarding the other characters set to star on the upcoming version’s wish banners, as all of them, including the latest one, which claims that both Sanganomiya Kokomi and the Raiden Shogun will be the stars of its second wave banners were not backed by any know leakers or trustworthy sources in the community.

With that out of the way, taking into account the already revealed leaks regarding the new weekly boss, as well as the way that both Yae Miko’s leaked set and the Raiden Shogun’s current set work, it’s indeed likely that the Electro Archon will be featured in the upcoming version, thus receiving her first rerun.

Now that you know more about the banners of version 2.5, taking into account the already revealed leaks regarding the new weekly boss, as well as the way that both Yae Miko's leaked set and the Raiden Shogun's current set work, it's indeed likely that the Electro Archon will be featured in the upcoming version, thus receiving her first rerun.

