Genshin Impact Bait Guide: All Bait Recipes and Fish Types

Genshin Impact version 2.1 has added fishing to the game, and players can catch all sorts of different fish as long as they use the right bait. There are currently four types of bait in Genshin Impact, and each type of bait will only attract certain types of fish. In order to get more fishing bait, players have to learn the recipes and craft it themselves using the right ingredients. Thankfully, all four bait varieties are cheap to make. Here’s everything you need to know about bait in Genshin Impact, including crafting recipes and what bait to use for each fish.

All Bait Types and Recipes in Genshin Impact

There are four bait types in Genshin Impact, and each of them is listed below along with their crafting recipes.

Fruit Paste Bait Wheat + Sunsettia

Redrot Bait Dendrobloom + Fowl

False Worm Bait Slime Condensate + Berry

Fake Fly Bait Horsetail + Sakura Bloom



To obtain bait recipes, you have to visit the Fishing Association in each region. You’ll need to catch and turn in Medaka fish in order to purchase bait, so check out our Fishing Spots map to see where you can find some. Once you obtain a bait recipe, you can craft it at a Crafting Bench.

What Types of Bait Attract Each Fish?

Certain fish only respond to certain types of bait. You can catch a lot of fish with basic bait, but if you’re trying to catch rarer fish so you can buy something like The Catch, then you’ll need to expand your bait collection. Here are the fish attracted by each bait type:

Fruit Paste Bait Crystalfish Dawncatcher Medaka Aizen Medaka Glaze Medaka Sweet-Flower Medaka

Redrot Bait Akai Maou Betta Lunged Stickelback Snowstrider Venomspine Fish

False Worm Bait Abiding Angelfish Raimei Angelfish Brown Shirakodai Purple Shirakodai

Fake Fly Bait Pufferfish Bitter Pufferfish Golden Koi Rusty Koi



How to Use Bait

Once you have bait in your inventory, head to any fishing spot and you’ll be prompted to select your fishing rod and bait of choice. The best fishing rod to use depends on the region you are currently in. As for bait, the game will only let you choose bait that is currently usable at that fishing spot. Just choose one of the available bait types and cast your line.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices.