Genshin Impact The Catch: Where to Catch Golden Koi, Rusty Koi, and Raimei Angelfish

The Catch is a powerful polearm added to Genshin Impact in version 2.1, and you have to catch Golden Koi, Rusty Koi, and Raimei Angelfish in order to obtain it. Fishing is one of the new mechanics added to Genshin Impact in the latest update, and there are a ton of rewards associated with the minigame. Fish can be turned in at the Fishing Associations in Monstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma in exchange for certain items, and the Inazuma Fishing Association in particular sells this weapon. Here’s where you can catch Golden Koi, Rusty Koi, and Raimei Angelfish so you can get The Catch in Genshin Impact.

How to Get The Catch in Genshin Impact

The Catch is available at the Inazuma Fishing Association. In order to get it, you have to turn in certain types of fish. The Catch requires you to catch 20 Golden Koi, 20 Rusty Koi, and 6 Raimei Angelfish. These fish can be found all over Monstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma. You just have to be sure to use the correct bait when fishing for them. You can get bait blueprints from the Fishing Association.

Golden Koi Location

To catch Golden Koi, you need to use Fake Fly bait. Golden Koi can be found at any time of day in these fishing spots:

Monstadt Stormbearer Mountains

Liyue Luhua Pool The bridge connecting Guili Plains and Mingyun Village West of Wangshu Inn

Inazuma Eastern shore of Koseki Village



Rusty Koi Location

To catch Rusty Koi, you need to use Fake Fly bait. Rusty Koi can be found in these fishing spots:

Monstadt To the north of the bridge leading into Monstadt

Liyue Luhua Pool The bridge connecting Guili Plains and Mingyun Village West of Wangshu Inn

Inazuma Eastern shore of Koseki Village



Raimei Angelfish

Raimei Angelfish only appear at nighttime, so set your clock anywhere between 18:00-6:00 to find it. To catch Ramei Angelfish, you have to use False Worm Bait. Raimei Angelfish can only be found at one fishing spot:

Inazuma At the shipwreck



Raimei Angelfish are fairly difficult to catch. They also only appear in one specific location, and there are only three of them there. You’re going to have to wait until the fishing spots reset to get the six you need for The Catch.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices.