Genshin Impact Barbara Hangout Event Memories: How to Unlock All the Endings

A Hangout Event in Genshin Impact is your chance to chill with your favorite characters, such as Barbara, the healing deaconess of the Church of Favonius. Barbara has 5 different endings (also called “Hangout Memories”) available in her Hangout Event, and some are somewhat trickier to access than others.

That’s where this guide comes in: there are rewards for each of Barbara’s Hangout Event endings in Genshin Impact, so while you may want to strive for the happiest outcome, it doesn’t hurt to see the other Hangout Memories on a repeat playthrough.

I’ll avoid spoilers as best I can, but they can’t be avoided entirely due to the nature of this guide. If you want to go in unspoiled close this article and go through Barbara’s Hangout Event on your own, then return when you are ready to blast through the Hangout Memories you simply want out of the way for the rewards. Speaking of . . . .

Barbara Hangout Event Ending Rewards

Obtain 1 Hangout Memory 1 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Guide to Freedom

Obtain 2 Hangout Memories 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero’s Wit, 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragments

Obtain 3 Hangout Memories 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 5 Spicy Stew

Obtain 4 Hangout Memories 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero’s Wit, 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragments

Obtain 5 Hangout Memories 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems



Barbara Event Memories

Alrighty, this is your last warning concerning spoilers for Barbara’s Hangout Event. From this point forward I will detail what you need to do so see all five of her Hangout Event Memories in Genshin Impact (again, these are the endings). Named steps in quotations are areas in the flowchart you can explicitly restart the Hangout Event at (by clicking on the event tab for Barbara; the one you used to unlock the event in the first place).

I will list the available endings for Barbara’s Hangout Event in Genshin Impact from shortest to reach to longest, since many of the later ones branch off from choices you make earlier in the story. As a friendly head’s up: there are some choices that end the Hangout Event immediately, but a few will simply remove a “heart” from the meter in the top-right. When these are exhausted the event will end. The choices I have listed will ensure neither outcome occurs.

So, to start with Memory number one:

Barbara Hangout Event Memory 1

Once you reach Wolvendom and speak with Barbara go confront Albert.

Dialogue choices that matter: “A lot of monsters here…” “Searched all the nearby areas…” “Must have been wolves…”

Follow Albert until he stops, then speak with him. Either dialogue option will lead to the the first Hangout Event ending for Barbara.



Barbara Hangout Event Memory 2

During the Albert dialogue you will need to pick these options: “Gather more people…” “How can you be certain…” “Do you still hear her…”

Return to Barbara, and follow her out of Wolvendom. Agree to speak to Sister Victoria for her, otherwise the Hangout Event will come to an immediate end.

Speak with Victoria and clean the Cathedral grounds to trigger the next event with Barbara. Select the Cat’s Tail Drink

Speak with Victoria once more, then head down to the Cat’s Tail to interact once more with Barbara. It’s next to the Adventurers’ Guild kiosk.

Talk to the three fans; try not to lose any hearts. Herman: option about his daughter. Schulz: option about work. Susie: option about being considerate. Essentially, don’t pick the time-off choices.

Interact with Barbara, then follow her out of town to trigger the final portion of this chain and to grab the second ending.

Barbara Hangout Event Memory 3

Go back to where you picked your drink (“Deaconess’s Gratitude”). Choose the Chilibrew.

Choose to split-up.

After speaking with Sister Victoria and grabbing the marked chilis at the Stone Gate, head up to the Whispering Woods outside Mondstadt. Follow the trail and walk around the marked areas until you are led to Barbara.

Agree to fight the Treasure Hoarders and rescue the merchant. It’s a three wave fight against basic Treasure Hoarders.

Talk to the Caishan, the merchant.

Choose the Liyue Chilibrew as your reward to net ending three.

Barbara Hangout Event Memory 4

Once more return to the drink selection (“Deaconess’s Gratitude”). Go Chilibrew again and choose to stay together.

Go to the marked location in the Whispering Woods, and beat-up the Hilichurl there.

When the man arrives threaten him with the Knights of Favonius. He will eventually fight you; kick his ass.

After he flees Barbara will speak with you and you’ll grab ending four.

Barbara Hangout Event Memory 5

You have two places you can resume here: “Knight and Deaconess, Ready for Battle” (which led to the Treasure Hoarder battle). Choose the Sweet Flowers as your reward. ‘The Second Chilibrew Ingredient” (where you stayed together to grab Sweet Flowers). Do not threaten the man with the Knights, and help Barbara heal him.

No matter which route you take you will meet with Barbara in the garden outside the Adventurers’ Guild HQ for ending five. The first option is the fastest.



And that’s how you get all five endings in the Barbara Hangout Event in Genshin Impact. Be sure to grab your rewards for reaching each, and don’t forget to complete your Daily Commissions to grab more Story Keys for the other Hangout Events. You can read the full Version 1.4 patch notes here if you’d like to know more.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and Mobile.