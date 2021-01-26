Genshin Impact Chongyun Character and Build Guide

Chongyun is a young exorcist in Genshin Impact from Liyue, but he rarely has to use any genuine exorcist tricks to expel spirits due to his congenital positivity. In simpler terms, the boy is so darn full of positive energy he naturally drives evil spirits away when they get near him. Chongyun’s blood may run hot, but his icy Cryo and claymore attacks will leave the opposition frozen in place.

Genshin Impact Chongyun Character and Build Breakdown

Below are listed Chongyun’s full set of attacks and abilities, his passive talents, constellations, and finally all of his ascension and talent material requirements. Build recommendations, to include both suggested weapons and artifact sets, are in the center of this guide following Chongyun’s constellations. If you’d like to see a full list of stats – such as damage numbers, percentages, etc. – check out Honey Hunter World, which was used as a source for this guide. You can find guides for other characters by following the link here to our complete Genshin Impact character list.

Chongyun Attacks and Abilities

Melee Attack: Demonbane Normal Attack: Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes. Charged Attack: Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous swirling attacks against all nearby enemies. At end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Spirit Blade – Chonghua’s Layered Frost Chongyun strikes the ground with his claymore, causing a Cryo explosion in a circular AoE in front of him that deals Cryo damage . After a short delay, the cold air created by the Cryo explosion will coalesce into a Chonghua Frost Field, within which all damage done through Normal and Charged Attacks by Sword, Claymore and Polearm-wielding characters will be converted to Cryo damage .

Elemental Burst: Spirit Blade – Cloud-Parting Star Performing the secret hand seals, Chongyun summons 3 giant spirit blades in mid-air that fall to the earth one by one after a short delay, exploding as they hit the ground. When the spirit blades explode, they will deal AoE Cryo damage and launch enemies.



Chongyun Passive Talents

Steady Breathing Sword, Claymore, or Polearm-wielding characters within the field created by Spirit Blade – Chonghua’s Layered Frost have their Normal Attack speed increased by 8%.

Rimechaser Blade When the field created by Spirit Blade – Chonghua’s Layered Frost disappears, another spirit will be summoned to strike nearby enemies, dealing 100% of Chonghua’s Layered Frost’s Skill damage as AoE Cryo damage. Enemies hit by this blade will have their Cryo resistance decreased by 10% for 8s.

Gallant Journey When dispatched on an expedition in Liyue, time consumed is reduced by 25%.



Chongyun Constellations

Ice Unleashed The last attack of Chongyun’s Normal Attack combo releases 3 ice blades. Each blade deals 50% of Chongyun’s attack as Cryo damage to all enemies in its path.

Atmospheric Revolution Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts cast within the Frost Field created by Spirit Blade – Chongyun’s Layered Frost have their cooldown time decreased by 15%.

Cloudburst Increases the level of Spirit Blade – Cloud-Parting Star by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Frozen Skies Chongyun regenerates 1 Energy every time he hits an enemy affected by Cold or Frozen status effects. This effect can only occur once every 2s.

The True Path Increases the level of Spirit Blade – Chonghua’s Layered Frost by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Rally of Four Blades Spirit Blade – Cloud-Parting Star deals 15% more damage to enemies with a lower percentage of their max HP remaining than Chongyun. This skill will also summon 1 additional spirt blade.



Chongyun Build Suggestions

Initially, Chongyun excels as a support character in Genshin Impact, but he can be played as a secondary damage dealer thank to his potent Burst ability with a few of his constellations unlocked. Since he’s able to stack Cryo debuffs with ease thanks to his Elemental Skill you’ll want to pair him with a Pyro main damage dealer to proc Melt as often as possible.

Both support and damage-oriented Chongyun players will benefit from the 5-star Skyward Pride claymore, yet they can each easily substitute it with the 4-star Favonius Greatsword if their gacha pulls are proving stingy. The Wolf’s Gravestone remains an excellent 5-star claymore for damage dealing claymore characters, so damage Chongyun’s shouldn’t turn their noses up at it. All of these require gacha pulls of some sort, so use the Prototype Archaic until you’ve grabbed any of the others.

Favonius Greatsword: Crit hits have a 60% chance (up to 100%) to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s (down to 6s). Secondary: Energy Recharge.

Skyward Pride: Increases all damage by 8% (up to 16%). After using an Elemental Burst, Normal or Charged Attack, on hit, creates a vacuum blade that does 80% (up to 160%) of attack as damage to opponents along its path. Lasts for 20s or 8 vacuum blades. Secondary: Energy Recharge.

Wolf’s Gravestone: Increases attack by 20% (up to 40%). On hit, attacks against opponents with less than 30% HP increase all party members’ attack by 40% (up to 80%) for 12s. Can only occur once every 30s. Secondary: Attack.

Prototype Archaic: On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to deal an additional 240% (up to 480%) attack damage to opponents within a small AoE. Can only occur once every 15s. Secondary: Attack.

Whether Chongyun is played as a support or a damage dealer in Genshin Impact, he benefits from the Noblesse Oblige artifact set. A full four-piece bonus is preferred if playing him as damage, but it will also work for support builds. If able, use the Noblesse Oblige two-piece bonus in tandem with the Blizzard Strayer two-piece if you plan to play Chongyun as a support. As with every other claymore users in Genshin Impact, the Gladiator’s Finale artifact set works well with Chongyun if he’s used as a damage dealer, and it is easier to farm than the Noblesse Oblige set. Support Chongyun’s will want Cryo damage and elemental mastery rolls, whilst damage Chongyun’s will want attack percentage and energy recharge.

Noblesse Oblige (Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern) (2) Elemental Burst damage +20% (4) Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Blizzard Strayer (Peak of Vindagnyr) (2) Cryo damage bonus +15%

Gladiator’s Finale (Elite Bosses and Weekly Bosses at World Level 2+) (2) Attack +18%. (4) If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack damage by 35%.



Chongyun Character Ascension Materials

Level 20 1x Shivada Jade Sliver, 3x Cor Lapis, 3x Damaged Mask, 20000 Mora

Level 40 3x Shivada Jade Fragment, 2x Hoarfrost Core, 10x Cor Lapis, 15x Damaged Mask, 40000 Mora

Level 50 6x Shivada Jade Fragment, 4x Hoarfrost Core, 20x Cor Lapis, 12x Stained Mask , 60000 Mora

Level 60 3x Shivada Jade Chunk, 8x Hoarfrost Core, 30x Cor Lapis, 18x Stained Mask , 80000 Mora

Level 70 6x Shivada Jade Chunk, 12x Hoarfrost Core, 45x Cor Lapis, 12x Ominous Mask, 100000 Mora

Level 80 6x Shivada Jade Gemstone, 20x Hoarfrost Core, 60x Cor Lapis, 24x Ominous Mask, 120000 Mora



Chongyun Talent Level-Up Materials