Genshin Impact Cuihua Wood Locations – Where to Find Cuihua Trees

Genshin Impact now has housing via a teapot thanks to Version 1.5, and you’ll need cuihua wood to craft some of the furnishings. Yep, travelers all over Teyvat are about to become lumberjacks as they go about chopping down entire forests for a dresser. Thankfully, we know the best locations to find cuihua wood in Genshin Impact, so it won’t take you too long to craft your desired furnishings.

Genshin Impact Cuihua Wood Locations

Cuihua wood in Genshin Impact is pretty common in both Mondstadt and Liyue, yet it’s most abundant in both the Starfell Valley and Bishua Plain (which are in Mondstadt and Liyue respectively). Arguably, the Starfell Valley is the best location for cuihua wood, but you’ll want to visit Bishua Plain if your goal is to farm all the wood. Cuihua wood comes from cuihua trees, which are tall trees with fruit (you can use the image at the top of this article for reference).

While cuihua wood is all over Teyvat, it’s not as common to find as other woods since cuihua trees don’t really grow together. As you’ll see in the image below, the Statue of the Seven in Starfell Lake puts you smack dab in the center of the Starfell Valley, and you can easily circle around for all your cuihua needs. Bishua Plain is a solid secondary location if you happen to harvest all the cuihua in Starfell before it can respawn, but it’s not as abundant there. Since wood respawns rather quickly in Genshin Impact you can swap between the two if you are looking to farm as fast as possible.

When farming wood all you need to do is smack a cuihua tree to gain the goods. You don’t actually chop down the tree, but you will get three pieces of wood per tree; you just gotta smack it a couple of times. Characters with wide, sweeping attacks are great for harvesting wood in Genshin Impact, such as polearm and sword users. Just remember you only get three pieces of wood per tree, so be sure to move on to the next tree once you’ve grabbed all three from your current target.

