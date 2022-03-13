Genshin Impact Drink Recipes: Every Of Drink A-Dreaming Event Recipe

The Of Drink A-Dreaming event is now live in Genshin Impact, and players can mix drinks using various recipes to earn free rewards like Primogems, Hero’s Wit, furnishings for housing, and more. Finding all of the recipes can be a pain, so we’ve compiled a list of every recipe that you’ll need for the event. There are quite a few drinks that you’ll need to make though, so make sure you have some time to put in some work. Bartending isn’t an easy job. Here’s what you need to know about the Drink A-Dreaming Drink event in Genshin Impact.

How to Start Drink A-Dreaming Drink Event in Genshin Impact

In order to participate in the event, you must be Adventure Rank 28 or higher and have the following quests completed:

Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act 1 – “The Crane Returns on the Wind”

Aphros Delos Chapter: Act 1 – “The Spindrift Shall Never Return to the Sea”

Normally, the second quest listed above (Eula’s story quest) requires players to be Adventure Rank 40 and requires a Story Key to unlock, but the key requirement has been removed for this event and the Adventure Rank requirement has been lowered to AR 28. If you meet the requirements, you can complete the “Of Drink A-Dreaming” quest in order to unlock the event.

All Of Drink A-Dreaming Drink Recipes

The event’s recipes are split into multiple categories spanning coffee, tea, juice, and blended drinks. Each of the Genshin Impact drink recipes is listed below.

Coffee

Athenaeum: Coffee/Coffee/Coffee

Coffee/Coffee/Coffee Moonlit Alley: Coffee/Milk/Cocoa Paste

Coffee/Milk/Cocoa Paste Golden Eden: Coffee/Coffee/Milk

Coffee/Coffee/Milk Night of Swirling Stars: Coffee/Milk/Milk

Coffee/Milk/Milk Caramel Pinecone: Coffee/Milk/Caramel

Coffee/Milk/Caramel Foamy Reef: Coffee/Coffee/Fizzy Water

Tea

Scholar’s Afternoon: Tea/Tea/Milk

Tea/Tea/Milk Brightcrown: Tea/Milk/Milk

Tea/Milk/Milk Laughter and Cheer: Tea/Milk/Cocoa Paste

Tea/Milk/Cocoa Paste Tart Brilliance: Tea/Tea/Lemon

Tea/Tea/Lemon Boreal Watch: Tea/Milk/Mint

Tea/Milk/Mint Misty Garden: Tea/Tea/Tea

Tea/Tea/Tea Love Poem: Tea/Milk/Caramel

Juice

Gray Valley Sunset: Juice/Juice/Juice

Juice/Juice/Juice Sweet Cider Lake: Juice/Milk/Milk

Juice/Milk/Milk Dawning Dew: Juice/Juice/Fizzy Water

Juice/Juice/Fizzy Water Barbato’s Boon: Juice/Fizzy Water/Mint

Juice/Fizzy Water/Mint Snow-Covered Kiss: Juice/Juice/Milk

Juice/Juice/Milk Birch Sap: Juice/Juice/Lemon

Blend

Stroke of Night: Tea/Coffee/Milk

Tea/Coffee/Milk Dusk: Tea/Juice/Juice

For more Genshin Impact content, be sure to check out our free Genshin Impact promo codes page to get Primogems and more rewards. You can also see where you can get Ayato’s ascension materials so you’ll be ready when his banner comes along.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices.