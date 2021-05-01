Genshin Impact Energy Amplifier Event Shop – Everything in the Shop and Prices

The Genshin Impact Energy Amplifier event shop is full of goodies, though you’ll need to clear the Twisted Realm at its higher difficulties with a bunch of modifiers if you plan to grab everything on offer. Below I have listed every item available in the Energy Amplifier event shop and its Fractured Fruit Data cost (the event currency). There’s only one tab within the shop this time around, so you are free to grab whatever you want whenever you want during this event.

Genshin Impact Energy Amplifier Event Shop

5x Primogem (60) 120 Fractured Fruit Data 600 Data Total

1x Crown of Insight (1) 1000 Fractured Fruit Data

6x Guide to Freedom (1) 40 Fractured Fruit Data 240 Data Total

2x Philosophies of Freedom (1) 120 Fractured Fruit Data 240 Data Total

6x Guide to Resistance (1) 40 Fractured Fruit Data 240 Data Total

2x Philosophies of Resistance (1) 120 Fractured Fruit Data 240 Data Total

6x Guide to Ballad (1) 40 Fractured Fruit Data 240 Data Total

2x Philosophies of Ballad (1) 120 Fractured Fruit Data 240 Data Total

6x Guide to Prosperity (1) 40 Fractured Fruit Data 240 Data Total

2x Philosophies of Prosperity (1) 120 Fractured Fruit Data 240 Data Total

6x Guide to Diligence (1) 40 Fractured Fruit Data 240 Data Total

2x Philosophies of Diligence (1) 120 Fractured Fruit Data 240 Data Total

6x Guide to Gold (1) 40 Fractured Fruit Data 240 Data Total

2x Philosophies of Gold (1) 120 Fractured Fruit Data 240 Data Total

6x Agnidus Agate Fragment (1) 60 Fractured Fruit Data 360 Data Total

6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment (1) 60 Fractured Fruit Data 360 Data Total

6x Varjrada Amethyst Fragment (1) 60 Fractured Fruit Data 360 Data Total

6x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment (1) 60 Fractured Fruit Data 360 Data Total

6x Shivada Jade Fragment (1) 60 Fractured Fruit Data 360 Data Total

6x Prithiva Topaz Fragment (1) 60 Fractured Fruit Data 360 Data Total

30x Hero’s Wit (1) 20 Fractured Fruit Data 600 Data Total

75x Mystic Enhancement Ore (1) 10 Fractured Fruit Data 750 Data Total

50x 10000 Mora (1) 20 Fractured Fruit Data 1000 Data Total

50x 10000 Mora (1) 30 Fractured Fruit Data 1500 Data Total



Yes, there are two different options for Mora here. The more expensive option is likely for those who earn every last available Fractured Fruit Data during the Energy Amplifier Initiation event, meaning most travelers should be able to get the talent and character level-up materials from this event. The grand totals for the talent materials alone is 2880 Fractured Fruit Data, and the fragments cost 2160 Fractured Fruit Data.

Everything in the Energy Amplifier event shop will cost a grand total of 10,490 Fractured Fruit Data (up to 11, 490 if you throw in the “free” Diona), but the event currency is one of the easier ones to earn in Genshin Impact. Just be sure to clear out each Act and the places of interest/domains within, and try to get a score of at least 2500 all four of the Twisted Realm challenges to hoover up the majority of the goods in the Energy Amplifier event shop in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.