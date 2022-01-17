Genshin Impact: Evernight Temple Labyrinth Puzzle Solution

Check out how to solve Evernight Temple's labyrinth puzzle in Genshin Impact

January 17th, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Genshin-Evernight-Temple-Labyrinth

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is here, featuring the debut of the game’s new Enkanomiya region, which is filled with not only mysteries and new enemies, but also a large number of world quests, puzzles, and treasure chests. With that said, among the many puzzles present in the new region, Evernight Temple’s gigantic labyrinth is without a doubt the most famous one. Now, to help you solve all the puzzles in Enkanomiya here’s how to solve the Evernight Temple Labyrinth Puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Evernight Temple Labyrinth Puzzle Solution

Upon finding the labyrinth area, change to Whitenight, if needed. Once the change happens, hit the triangular device in front of the mini Dainichi Mikoshi mechanism, which will rotate the walls of the labyrinth. You can find the device in an area located above the labyrinth entrance, shown in the image above. After hitting the device, go towards the second one, located right of the first, and hit him as well. After that, change it back to Evernight and go down to the labyrinth. Once you enter, use a Hydro character to activate all four elemental mechanisms inside. After activating all the mechanisms, just go to the newly open path in the center of the labyrinth to get a Luxurious Chest and complete the puzzle.

To recap, here’s how to solve the Evernight Temple Labyrinth Puzzle in Genshin Impact’s version 2.4.

  • Go to the labyrinth on the Evernight Temple area.
  • Change to Whitenigth, if needed.
  • Hit the mechanism located in front of the mini Dainichi Mikoshi mechanism.
  • Hit the second mechanism, located right of the first one.
  • Change it back to Evernight.
  • Go down to the labyrinth.
  • Activate all 4 Hydro mechanisms.
  • Go through the new path to complete the puzzle.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to run until February 15, 2022.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2022

