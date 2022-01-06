Genshin Impact: How to Change Whitenight and Evernight in Enkanomiya

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” just debuted and players all over the world are already diving into the game’s new region of Enkanomiya, which is filled with mysteries, dangers, and, of course, treasures. With that said, one of the main differentials between Enkanomiya and the many other regions available in the game lies in the ability to switch between ”day”, or Whitenight, and ”night”, or Evernight, as doing so changes not only the environment but also the types of enemies available. But unlocking the feature is not as easy as just arriving at Enkanomiya. To help you unlock the feature as fast as possible, here’s how to unlock the change as well as how to change between Whitenight and Evernight in Enkanomiya.

How to Switch Between Whitenight and Evernight in Enkanomiya

Players will be able to switch between Whitenight and Evernight in Enkanomiya by reaching and interacting with the Dainichi Mikoshi, located at the center of the area. To reach the area, you will have to complete the first part of the Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent world quest, which will unlock the area and allow you to interact with the mechanism inside the Dainichi Mikoshi, the device responsible for lighting up the land of Enkanomiya. After unlocking the mechanic, players will be able to manually switch between Whitenight and Evernight by either interacting with the main mechanism or with the many smaller devices ones located throughout Enkanomiya.

It’s good to remember that mastering the switch is vital if you plan on exploring Enkanomiya to its fullest, as well as completing all of the quests available in the region, such as the “Hyperion’s Dirge” world quest.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to run until February 15, 2022.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2022