Genshin Impact now has housing via a teapot thanks to Version 1.5, and you’ll need fir wood to craft some of the furnishings. Yep, travelers all over Teyvat are about to become lumberjacks as they go about chopping down entire forests for a dresser. Thankfully, we know the best locations to find fir wood in Genshin Impact, so it won’t take you too long to craft your desired furnishings.

Genshin Impact Fir Wood Locations

Fir wood in Genshin Impact is pretty common in Mondstadt, yet it’s abundant in the Brightcrown Canyon in the northwest portion of the map. Fir wood comes from fir trees, which are tall trees with dark green leaves (you can use the image at the top of this article for reference). Brightcrown Canyon isn’t a dangerous place, so you should be able to farm without interruption once you clear the few hilichurl loitering about.

While fir wood is all over Mondstadt in general, the most optimal waypoint is the one on Brightcrown Canyon. As you’ll see in the image below, there are two locations just to the north and south of it that are full of fir wood, and you can easily rotate between the two thanks to the waypoint’s central location. Since wood respawns rather quickly in Genshin Impact you can swap between the two if you are looking to farm as fast as possible. As a bonus, the Starfell Valley in the east is another excellent location for fir wood, should you somehow exhaust Brightcrown Canyon.

When farming wood all you need to do is smack a fir tree to gain the goods. You don’t actually chop down the tree, but you will get three pieces of wood per tree; you just gotta smack it a couple of times. Characters with wide, sweeping attacks are great for harvesting wood in Genshin Impact, such as polearm and sword users. Just remember you only get three pieces of wood per tree, so be sure to move on to the next tree once you’ve grabbed all three from your current target.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.

- This article was updated on:April 29th, 2021