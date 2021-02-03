Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune Event Guide – How to Use the Kurious Kamera and Earn Troves

Genshin Impact Version 1.3 kicks off with the Five Flushes of Fortune event, and you need to take photos with the Kurious Kamera if you want to net a decent sum of free Primogems. The Five Flushes of Fortune event is pretty simple on paper, but it’s the social element that makes it truly special. Take photos and share your extras with friends to help everyone you know reap the rewards.

Take photos of certain objects with the Kurious Kamera to collect different colored photos for Five Flushes of Fortune reward troves.

To start the Five Flushes of Fortune event in Genshin Impact you must first visit Ji Tong in Liyue. The event guide will lead you to him, though you can find him yourself by heading to the northernmost waypoint in the city of Liyue, then north to the docks towards the camera icon. Talk to Ji Tong to learn of his plight: his new “kamera” from Fontaine seems to take oddly colored photographs, and he wants you to collect a few as evidence. He’ll give you the Kurious Kamera and ten sheets of film a day to collect these photos, and he’ll reward you with troves for assisting.

Open the event guide for Five Flushes of Fortune to see what color you need to photograph with the Kurious Kamera that day. You need to find interactable objects of a matching color for the Kurious Kamera to work, but this is pretty simple. For example, if the color of the day is “Red” you should hunt down Apples, Jueyun Chilies, or other red objects you can collect. Essentially, you can’t take a photo of ole’ red object: it has be something you can collect. Once you do find something matching the color of the day, equip the Kurious Kamera from the Gadgets submenu of your inventory, and use it to capture an image.

The Kurious Kamera operates in a manner unlike the regular kamera in Genshin Impact. You don’t actually snap a photo yourself. Instead, drag the box in the center over the object you are trying to photograph, and the Kurious Kamera will automatically take a photo once it detects the item (it will be highlighted with a circle when this occurs). It’s important to note that each individual item can be photographed, so if you find a tree with three apples in it you can take a photo of each for a total of three photos.

This point in important, because every photo you take will come out as one of five random colors (Crimson, Ultramarine, Pale Gold, Ocher, and Purple Aster), and you need one of each to grab a Five Flushes of Fortune reward trove from Ji Tong. You get ten sheets of film a day to take your photos with the Kurious Kamera, and you will want to use all of them to ensure you get at least, or as close to, a full set of all five colors.

If you don’t get one of each don’t despair; that’s where the social element of Five Flushes of Fortune comes into play. Anyone in your Genshin Impact friends list that has started the quest will show up in “Photo Swap” tab of the Five Flushes of Fortune event page, and you can freely send photos to any of them. You will see the exact number of each color they currently own, meaning you’re supposed to help them complete a full set.

Ideally, you’ve become friends with some generous and kind people in Genshin Impact, and they’ll send you some photos during the Five Flushes of Fortune event. Check the “Received” tab within the “Photo Swap” to see what photos you’ve been sent. You can only hold 50 unclaimed photos at a time, after which any extras will be deleted, so be sure to check often.

From 1am PST February 3rd until 1am PST February 10th you can grab reward troves from Ji Tong, up to a total of eight. You will have until February 13th to trade in any Five Flushes of Fortune photos you still have for troves, but the Kurious Kamera will cease to work after the 10th. You will always get 60 Primogems from a reward trove (for a total of 480 if you grab all eight troves), and a second, random reward. This second reward will either be 12 Hero’s Wit, 24 Mystic Enhancement Ores, or 120,000 Mora. Since you only have seven days to take photos and eight troves to grab you will have to work with your friends to complete eight full sets of photos.