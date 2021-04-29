Genshin Impact Fragrant Cedar Wood Locations – Where to Find Cedar Trees

Genshin Impact now has housing via a teapot thanks to Version 1.5, and you’ll need fragrant cedar wood to craft some of the furnishings. Yep, travelers all over Teyvat are about to become lumberjacks as they go about chopping down entire forests for a dresser. Thankfully, we know the best locations to find fragrant cedar wood in Genshin Impact, so it won’t take you too long to craft your desired furnishings.

Genshin Impact Fragrant Cedar Wood Locations

Fragrant cedar wood in Genshin Impact is pretty common in Mondstadt, yet it’s abundant around the Starfell Lake in the northeast portion of the nation. Fragrant cedar wood comes from cedar trees, which are tall trees with brown trunks and dark green leaves that are clumped towards the top of the tree (you can use the image at the top of this article for reference). Starfell Lake isn’t a dangerous place, so you should be able to farm without interruption once you clear the few hilichurl loitering about.

As you’ll see in the image below, you can travel to the Statue of the Seven in the center of the lake, then head towards its eastern shore to gather fragrant cedar wood. Alternatively, the area around Springvale to the south is also thick with cedar trees, and you can use it to farm fragrant cedar wood as well. The trick is to alternate between the two locations to maximize your harvest, since the fragrant cedar wood in one should respawn by the time you clear the other. Since wood respawns rather quickly in Genshin Impact you can swap between the two if you are looking to farm as fast as possible.

When farming wood all you need to do is smack a fragrant cedar tree to gain the goods. You don’t actually chop down the tree, but you will get three pieces of wood per tree; you just gotta smack it a couple of times. Characters with wide, sweeping attacks are great for harvesting wood in Genshin Impact, such as polearm and sword users. Just remember you only get three pieces of wood per tree, so be sure to move on to the next tree once you’ve grabbed all three from your current target.

