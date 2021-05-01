Genshin Impact Free Diona – How to Get Diona from Energy Amplifier Event

You can get a free Diona in Genshin Impact during the Energy Amplifier event, and unlike the Lantern Rite Festival it won’t take you long. As a matter of fact, you can send Diona an invitation to join your party within an hour of starting the Energy Amplifier event; talk about an easy to earn free character!

Genshin Impact – How to earn your free Diona during the Energy Amplifier event.

To redeem your free Diona during the Energy Amplifier event in Genshin Impact you must first unlock the event in its entirety. To start, you must be Adventure Rank 20. So long as you are at or above that rank you will automatically be given the quest Mr Melancholy. It will be in your journal, though you can also track it from the Energy Amplifier event page. It’s not a hard quest to complete, but if you’d like a full guide you can read our article here.

To keep it short: you’ll have to complete the first place of interest and domain in Act 1 of the event. Doing so will not only unlock the Twisted Realm and the Energy Amplifier (and in effect the entire event), but you’ll earn Fractured Fruit Data, the event currency. Diona only costs 1000 Fractured Fruit Data, and you will earn that and some just by completing Mr Melancholy.

Once you’ve unlocked the Energy Amplifier event in Genshin Impact open up the event page to see an icon for the free Diona in the bottom-left. Select it to send the young bartender an invitation to join your party, assuming you still have 1000 Fractured Fruit Data and didn’t spend it in the shop. You have until May 24th to redeem your free Diona, and you can only do so once. If you already have her in your roster then this is a great way to unlock a constellation for Diona for free, though if you’re like me and have a C6 Diona you’ll only get Starglitter from this offer. Still, free Starglitter is free Starglitter.

