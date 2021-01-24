Genshin Impact Guide – Where to Farm Apples

The latest event for Genshin Impact, Marvelous Merchandise, is now fully underway! With its launch, you can search for Liben the Merchant around Monstadt and trade with him to score yourself a loot box, containing a respectable amount of Primogems. For those who enjoy rolling for characters, this can be incredibly worthwhile. For today’s location, Liben requires that you give him apples, which isn’t a resource you’d hunt for normally. No need to worry though as, in this guide, we’ll explain exactly where you can farm yourself a healthy amount of apples in Genshin Impact.

Where to Farm Apples in Genshin Impact

The best place you can farm apples in Genshin Impact is, to no one’s surprise, Mondstadt! To be a lot more specific though, the Apples you’ll want for the quest can be found in and around Stormbearer Mountain. The best places within that region are just slightly west of its teleport point, slightly north of it, and further west near Cider Lake. Use the (poorly) circled locations on the image above if you need help with it. While these aren’t all the apples you can find, you should get more than 10 apples which are really all you need. Once collected, just return them to Liben to complete the quest.

And that's it! Hopefully, you can make use of not only today's Primogems but the coming days as well.

