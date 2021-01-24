Genshin Impact Guide – Where to Farm Pinecones

We’re onto day 2 of the Marvelous Merchandise event for Genshin Impact! Yesterday, our favorite merchant Liben was giving out boxes for a few measly apples, something we wrote a guide on. With today tough, Liben’s requests are a bit more complicated. He requires you to collect Sunsettia, Carrots, and, most importantly for this guide, Pinecones. They can be quite challenging to locate so, in this guide, we explain just where you can farm enough Pinecones for Liben in Genshin Impact.

Where to Farm Pinecones in Genshin Impact

While there are multiple locations throughout the world of Genshin Impact where you can farm pinecones, you only need one general area. The quest only requires five, which should be pretty easy to get. This area is in the North of Mondstadt, or rather the areas surrounding the city. That can be a bit large of an area though, so we suggest that you head to the (much better) circle marked above. Thankfully that’s pretty much on top of the teleporter, so that should save you a little time.

Once collected, just make sure you have 5 Sunsettia, 5 Carrots, and 5 Pinecones, and you’ll be done! You’ll have scored yourself today’s box, another rather easy one at that. If this guide helped you at all to get some Primogems, be sure to let us know in the comments below. As well, share it around so it can help others!

Genshin Impact is available for free on PC, PS4, Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on:January 24th, 2021