Genshin Impact: How to Complete the Momiji-Dyed Court Domain

The release date of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.1 ”Floating World Under the Moonlight” is less than a week away, and players are already gearing up for the arrival of the Raiden Shogun, Baal, in the game.

With that said, we will now teach you how to complete the game’s Momiji-Dyed Court Domain, to make sure you can get the Electro Shogun’s most suited artifact set.

Recommended Teams / Characters

Since the stage features an exclusive mechanic in which the on-field character will receive an elemental damage boost depending on which platform they are standing on, we recommend that, as the domain also stipulates, you make use of a DPS capable of dealing either Pyro or Cryo elemental damage.

In the supporting roles, Bennett would be our main choice, since he can heal and boost the team’s ATK at the same time. Not only that, but he is also a great fit for the game’s Cryo DPS’, like Ganyu and Ayaka.

If you plan on using a Pyro DPS, such as Hu Tao, Klee, or Diluc, using Hydro/Cryo supports to generate the Vaporize reaction is recommended. For that, characters like Barbara, Diona, Kaeya, and Xingqiu would be our main choices. If you plan on using a Physical DPS, such as Eula and Razor, make sure to bring a Cryo support so that you can generate the Superconduct reaction often. In this regard, we recommend any o the following: Kaeya, Diona, Qiqi, or Rosaria.

Anemo supports (Traveler, Sucrose, and Venti) can work really in all difficulty levels since they can group the enemies while also dealing heavy Anemo and Swirl damage.

How to Complete the Momiji-Dyed Court Domain in Genshin Impact

As with most of the game’s domains, Momiji-Dyed Court has 4 different difficulty levels, each offering improved rewards.

To complete them, you need to defeat the selected enemies in the specified time limit (6 minutes). You can check out below how to clear the stage in all of its difficulties.

Autumn Hunt I – II

The stage’s first difficulty level will feature 2 different waves, the first one being composed of 3 Electro Hilichurl Grenadiers and 3 Hilichurl Berserkers, which will be followed by 2 Electro Slimes, 3 Electro Hilichurl Shooters, and 1 Crackling Axe Mitachurl.

To clear it, make sure you use a DPS capable of dealing AoE damage, all while keeping the enemies grouped together and keeping your eye on the shooters.

The second difficulty level will feature 3 Large Electro Slimes and 3 Electro Hilichurl Shooters in the first wave, as well as 2 Mutant Electro Slimes, and 1 Crackling Axe Mitachurl on the second one, to beat it, focus on defeating the shooters first, and remember that, differently from the other enemies, the slimes are immune to Electro.

Overall, 6 minutes is more than enough to finish the enemies, so don’t rush things.

Autumn Hunt III

Autumn Hunt III will feature 4 Large Electro Slimes and 1 Mutant Electro Slime in its first wave. The second wave, on the other hand, will feature 2 Electro Abyss Mages.

To clear the stage, we highly recommend the use of supports capable of dealing high off-field elemental damage, as well as that of a DPS’ capable of dealing elemental damage often, which will allow them to break the Abyss Mages’ shields faster.

Autumn Hunt IV

The domain’s final difficulty level will feature only one wave, composed of 2 Large Electro Slimes, 1 Thunderhelm Lawachurl, and 1 Electro Abyss Mage, which will appear after the slimes are defeated.

To complete it, focus first on defeating the Lawachurl first, leaving the slimes aside. Then, after he is down, you just need to take your time with the remaining enemies.

The Lawachurl can deal massive damage often, for that, using supports capable of generating shields, such as Zhongli, and Albedo, is advised.

In this stage, the best combo, in our experience, can be made by joining both Bennett’s and Xiao’s Elemental Bursts.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, via miHoYo’s official launcher and on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. You can also share your progress between all platforms thanks to its cross-save feature.