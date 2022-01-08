Genshin Impact: How to Get the Full Enkanomiya Map

January 8th, 2022

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is here and many players are already diving into the depts of Watatsumi Island and into the new region of Enkanomiya, a region filled with both danger and mysteries. But how can you unlock the full map of Enkanomiya? With that said, so that you can explore the new region and uncover its secrets as fast as possible, here’s how to get the full map of Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight”.

How to Get the Full Enkanomiya Map in Genshin Impact 2.4

You can unlock the full map of Enkanomiya on Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 by first entering the library, which can be done by completing ”Examine the Mechanism and Open the Great Door Puzzle”, part of the ”The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent” world quest. You can check out how to enter the library here. After entering the library, you can unlock the map of Enkanomiya by interacting with the map featured on the wall behind the NPC Enjou, after talking to him. Now, you may think that’s all, but to really get the full map, you need to complete the ”From Dusk to Dawn in Byakuyakoku” world quest series and then trigger the ”The Three Great Martial Trials” world quest, which will unlock three new islands and complete the map. You can trigger the quest by talking to the NPC Eboshi in The Serpent’s Heart.

To recap, here’s how to get the full map of Enkanomiya in Genshin impact’s version 2.4:

  • Enter the library.
  • Talk to Enjou.
  • Examine the map below him.
  • Complete ”From Dusk to Dawn in Byakuyakoku”.
  • Talk to Eboshi and start his world quest.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to run until February 15, 2022.

- This article was updated on January 8th, 2022

