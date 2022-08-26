Genshin Impact: How to Investigate the Courtyard far Down the Corridor

Investigating the courtyard far down the corridor is a side quest that most Genshin Impact players need to compete in the ‘Silent Seeker of Knowledge’ portion of the ‘Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark’ Archon Quest. Though that may sound like a mouthful, you’ll know this portion of the quest when you get there, and many players are confused about where exactly to go. That is why in this guide, we will show you how to investigate the courtyard far down the corridor in Genshin Impact. Read further on to find out how to finish this part of the quest.

Where to Go to Investigate the Courtyard Far Down the Corridor in Genshin Impact

While this sounds like an easy task at first, there is actually a fairly difficult puzzle ahead that has stumped new players and veterans alike. The puzzle is located in the courtyard, and you must complete it before progressing in the story.

When you come back to Haypasia during the ‘Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark’ Archon Quest, you will be brought into a domain and you will need to explore the place during the new ‘Silent Seeker of Knowledge’ quest section.

Halfway through, you are going to need to go through the yellow door at the top of the giant tree. Once there, you will find yourself in a courtyard with a locked door to your left. This locked door has a yellow symbol on it, which you must recreate using the puzzle inside the room.

Before you continue through the ‘Silent Seeker of Knowledge’ quest and investigate the courtyard far down the corridor, you need to step on the yellow glow at the end of the courtyard and shift your camera so the two symbols on the rocks in front of you line up.

Once you line up the two symbols to match the door, you can go through the door and step on the platform at the end of the corridor to make it through the rest of the quest.

Here is Where to get Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Silk, and Rich Red Brocade.

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Mobile Devices, and PC.