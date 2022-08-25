Genshin Impact: Where to Get Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Silk, and Rich Red Brocade

Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Silk, and Rich Red Brocade are all new upgrade materials in Genshin Impact that are part of the same Red Cloth family. So far, you will need this material to upgrade three weapons in Genshin Impact: Hunter’s Path, Forest Regalia, and Sapwood Blade. No matter what you are using it for, here is where to find Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Silk, and Rich Red Brocade in Genshin Impact.

Who Drops Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Silk, and Rich Red Brocade in Genshin Impact?

First off, all of the Red Cloth materials have been introduced with Sumeru and are only found in Sumeru. That means, in order to get Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Silk, or Rich Red Brocade, you’ll need to have access to Sumeru.

Once you are in Sumeru, you can get Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Silk, and Rich Red Brocade from Emerites. These are the only enemies that drop the Red Cloth materials which means that it is the only way to get them, excluding Paimon’s Bargains shop.

Here are the Emerites that will drop Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Silk, and Rich Red Brocade in Genshin Impact:

Eremite Axe Vanguard

Eremite Crossbow

Eremite Daythunder

Eremite Desert Clearwater

Eremite Linebreaker

Eremite Ravenbeak Halberdier

Eremite Sunfrost

Eremite Sword-Dancer

All Emerites will drop Faded Red Satin no matter the level. Only Emerites that are Level 40 and above have a chance to drop Trimmed Silk. You can also create 1 Trimmed Silk with 3 Faded Red Satin and 25 Mora at Alchemy stations.

Rich Red Brocade is the rarest Red Cloth material and is only dropped by Level 60 and above Emerites. You can also create 1 Rich Red Brocade with 3 Trimmed Silk and 50 Mora at Alchemy stations.

Where to Find Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Silk, and Rich Red Brocade in Genshin Impact

Once you have explored Sumeru and have access to all parts of the map, there are select places to find Emerites. One of the best places to farm Emerites is on the paths east and southwest of Vanarana. The paths west of Sumeru city and the central Vissudha Field have many Emerites to farm. By sticking to these places, you’ll be able to score lots of Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Silk, and Rich Red Brocade.

If you’re looking for more Genshin Impact 3.0 guides and info like where to find Luminescent Pollen, when a Ganyu banner will return, how to unlock domains, and much more, check out our Genshin Impact page.

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Mobile Devices, and PC.